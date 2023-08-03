Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Napa, CA
