Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Napa, CA
