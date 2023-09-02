Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Napa, CA
