Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for elevated fire risk in the interior North Bay, from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The Napa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The ar…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle w…