A forecast of dry and windy weather that may raise the risk of wildfires has led forecasters to issue a red flag warning for eastern Napa County and other interior mountain areas of the North Bay, the National Weather Service has announced. The warning will be in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning is the first to be issued in Napa County since October 2021, according to the agency.
A red flag warning indicates the likelihood of strong winds and dry conditions in which new fires would likely spread rapidly, particularly at higher elevations.
Winds from the north are expected to measure 15 to 25 mph and gust as high as 35 to 40 mph, and relative humidity is expected to drop to 13% to 20% by Wednesday afternoon, according to the weather service’s Monterey bureau.
Residents are instructed not to burn anything outdoors and to stay in touch with local officials for information about any need for evacuation plans.
Temperatures are forecast to top out at 92 degrees Wednesday under sunny skies at Napa County Airport, before dropping to 84 Thursday and falling further to 69 on Friday and Saturday.
