Webinar on Thursday to guide farmers, landowners affected by Napa County wildfires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmers and small-acreage landowners who have been affected by the wildfires in Napa County and the North Bay and surrounding counties are invited to attend an online webinar Thursday to discuss what to do, and what to avoid, on the land.

The free webinar will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is available at http://ucanr.edu/LNUFIRE.

Speakers at the event, which is being organized by University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources, will cover the fires' impacts on woodlands, rangeland, orchards and vineyards, as well as land restoration, erosion control and financial assistance programs.

Other sponsors of the senior include the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation District; Solano, Napa and Yolo counties; and Solano, Dixon, Napa and Yolo County resource conservation districts.

For more information, contact Clin Xu at anrprogramsupport@ucanr.edu or 530-750-1361.

Watch Now: Helicopters fight Mondavi Fire in the hills west of Robert Mondavi Winery in Oakville