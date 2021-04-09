New COVID-19 cases stayed under 100 for the week, and there was a big jump in vaccine doses delivered to local arms, Napa County reported Friday.

There were 13 new cases on Friday, bringing the week's total to 94 cases which is close to the average in recent weeks.

Vaccinations increased by 9,417 shots, a 41% increase from the week before when 6,724 doses were given to Napa County residents and people who work here, according to county figures.

Since mid-December, the county said 104,306 doses have been administered.

Of the county's most recent COVID cases, 52% were men, the average age of new cases was 38, with the highest percentages concentrated among people in their 20s and 30s, and 52% were non-Hispanic whites, the county said.

People wanting to sign up for vaccination through county channels should go to MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov/ Those without access to email can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

Residents who want to be tested for COVID at the free county-sponsored site should go to countyofnapa.org/test for more information. For more information on COVID-19 and actions you can take to #stopthesurge, visit countyofnapa.org/coronavirus.

