Weekend closures scheduled for Interstate 80 interchange project

Caltrans logo

Caltrans has scheduled two full weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 80 at the Green Valley Road exit in Fairfield and the eastbound I-80 connector to southbound Interstate 680 as crews continue work on the I-80/I-680/Highway 12 interchange project east of Napa County.

The Green Valley Road exit closure will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The I-80 connector to I-680 closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and run until 5 a.m. Monday as well.

Highway 12 will also be closed for three consecutive nights beginning on Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m. The closure will then restart on Saturday at 11 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. The final night of closure will begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Red Top Road.

For motorists who need the Green Valley Road exit, it is recommended to continue past the exit and take the following exit, Suisun Valley Road, make an immediate right onto Pittman Road, then right on Cordelia Road, right on Lopes Road, and continue on Lopes until it becomes Green Valley Road.

To bypass the I-80/I-680 connector closure, continue east toward the Chadbourne Road exit, go left on Chadbourne and pass over the overcrossing, take a left onto I-80 west and then take the southbound I-680 exit.

— Bay City News Service

