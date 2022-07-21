Weekend closures scheduled for Interstate 80 interchange project

BAY CITY NEWS SERVICE
Caltrans has scheduled two full weekend closures of eastbound Interstate 80 at the Green Valley Road exit in Fairfield and the eastbound I-80 connector to southbound Interstate 680 as crews continue work on the I-80/I-680/Highway 12 interchange project east of Napa County.
The Green Valley Road exit closure will run from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The I-80 connector to I-680 closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday and run until 5 a.m. Monday as well.
Highway 12 will also be closed for three consecutive nights beginning on Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 8 a.m. The closure will then restart on Saturday at 11 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m. The final night of closure will begin on Sunday at 8 p.m. and reopen on Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Red Top Road.
For motorists who need the Green Valley Road exit, it is recommended to continue past the exit and take the following exit, Suisun Valley Road, make an immediate right onto Pittman Road, then right on Cordelia Road, right on Lopes Road, and continue on Lopes until it becomes Green Valley Road.
To bypass the I-80/I-680 connector closure, continue east toward the Chadbourne Road exit, go left on Chadbourne and pass over the overcrossing, take a left onto I-80 west and then take the southbound I-680 exit.
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith
Austria's Carina Wenninger, Barbara Dunst and Marina Georgieva, from left to right, celebrate at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group A soccer match between Austria and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium in Brighton, England, Friday, July 15, 2022. Austria won 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci
Dancers perform the "llamerada" during the annual parade marking the feast day of the "Virgen del Carmen," the patron Saint of El Alto, Bolivia, Friday, July 15, 2022. The official feast day of Our Lady of Mount Carmel's is every July 16. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Juan Karita
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto, right, celebrates his home run with third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass
Indigenous leader Maximo Wassu speaks during a service promoted by inter-religious organizations in honor of British journalist Dom Phillips and the Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira killed in the Amazon region, at the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcelo Chello)
Marcelo Chello
Guiana dolphins swim in Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 15, 2022. Researchers say the last pod of dolphins in Guanabara Bay show signs of some recovery, where once thousands roamed through the rich fishing grounds offshore Rio but falling victims to pollution and over- fishing depleting their food source. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
Tiger Woods of the US gestures to the crowd at the end of his second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy looks at his second shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Friday July 15, 2022. The Open Championship returns to the home of golf on July 14-17, 2022, to celebrate the 150th edition of the sport's oldest championship, which dates to 1860 and was first played at St. Andrews in 1873. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Cameron Smith, of Australia, runs up a hill to see his ball land on the 4th fairway during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Spain's Sergio Garcia prepares to play off the 3rd tee during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Cameron Smith, of Australia, plays out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Cameron Smith, of Australia, looks at the claret jug trophy during a press conference after winning the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his shot from the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Peter Morrison
Chile's Nayadet Lopez, left, and Bolivia's Marlene Flores fight for the ball during a Women's Copa America soccer match in Cali, Colombia, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Spain's Marta Cardona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Denmark and Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in London, England, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
Spain's Irene Paredes vies for the ball with Denmark's Nadia Nadim, right, during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Denmark and Spain at Brentford Community Stadium in London, England, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Alessandra Tarantino
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)
Derrick Tuskan
Ecuador's Nicole Charcopa, second from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Colombia during a women's Copa America soccer match in Cali, Colombia, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Dolores Ochoa
Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
Finland's Emmi Alanen, top, and Germany's Nicole Anyomi vie for the ball during the Women Euro 2022 group B soccer match between Finland and Germany, at MK stadium in Milton Keynes, England, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Rui Vieira
A woman watches Britain's Geraint Thomas, with yellow helmet, and other riders in the pack pass during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 192.5 kilometers (119.6 miles) with start in Saint-Etienne and finish in Mende, France, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Spectators wave during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 192.5 kilometers (119.6 miles) with start in Saint-Etienne and finish in Mende, France, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Heat haze blurs the image as stage winner Australia's Michael Matthews looks back to see if he has enough lead on Italy's Alberto Bettiol as he crosses the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 192.5 kilometers (119.6 miles) with start in Saint-Etienne and finish in Mende, France, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
A cycling fan of Britain's Tom Simpson with vintage clothing and bicycles watches the pack pass during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.5 miles) with start in Rodez and finish in Carcassonne, France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A French gendarme detains a climate activist who tried to block the road during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.5 miles) with start in Rodez and finish in Carcassonne, France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen crosses the finish line to win the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.5 miles) with start in Rodez and finish in Carcassonne, France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Daniel Cole
Stage winner Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, front, crosses the finish line ahead of second place Belgium's Wout Van Aert, rear, and third place Denmark's Mads Pedersen, center, in the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 202.5 kilometers (125.5 miles) with start in Rodez and finish in Carcassonne, France, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Thibault Camus
A flame is seen amid debris of an Antonov cargo plane in Palaiochori village in northern Greece, Sunday, July 17, 2022, after it reportedly crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala. The An-12, a Soviet-built turboprop aircraft operated by the Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian, crashed late Saturday as Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Giannis Papanikos
Relatives react as the remains of Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac arrives to his hometown in Tzucubal, Nahuala, Guatemala, Friday, June 15, 2022. The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Oliver de Ros
Maria Sipac Coj embraces the coffin that contains the remains of her son Pascual Melvin Guachiac Sipac, during a funeral service, in Tzucubal, Nahuala, Guatemala, Saturday, July 16, 2022. The 13-year-old was among a group of migrants who died of heat and dehydration in a trailer-truck abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27.(AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)
Oliver de Ros
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors and other delegates attend the second day of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Made Nagi/Pool Photo via AP)
Made Nagi
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, celebrates with champagne in the Winners Circle after winning an IndyCar auto race in Toronto, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mark Blinch
Italian Premier Mario Draghi, leaves after paying his respects to the body of late Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari, lied in state in Rome's Capitol Hill , Friday, July 15, 2022. Scalfari, who revolutionized Italian journalism with the creation of La Repubblica, a liberal daily that boldly challenged traditional newspapers, died on Thursday. He was 98. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia
Actor Jenifer Lewis poses behind her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame following a ceremony for her, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Chris Pizzello
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) jumps to catch a fly out at the wall against Texas Rangers Adolis Garcia during the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
The Seattle Mariners dance in a circle after the final out of the baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Mariners won 6-2. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero
Pumas's goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez, right, jumps for the ball along with teammate Nicolas Freire, center, and Necaxa's Milton Gimenez during a Mexican League soccer match at the University Olympic stadium in Mexico City, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Moises Castillo
Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence, top left, celebrates his home run with teammates at home plate during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
Actor Brian Cranston, left, reaches for a fly ball next to former Los Angeles Dodgers players Shawn Green, center, and Andre Ethier during the MLB All Star Celebrity Softball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)
Amy Lynn Nelson
Goats rest in shadow on the Durmitor mountain, Montenegro, Friday, July 15, 2022. Authorities have warned of extremely hot temperatures in Montenegro and the rest of the Balkans. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Darko Vojinovic
Christopher Bell celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa
Ireland's Johnny Sexton reacts following his team's win over New Zealand during the third rugby international between the All Blacks and Ireland in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Andrew Cornaga
Miami Marlins' Billy Hamilton, left, Avisail Garcia, center, and Jesus Aguilar watch from the dugout during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Miami. The Phillies won 10-0. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds up a photo of players from the recent all star game wearing her number, sitting in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, July 15, 2022. Griner was arrested in February at the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She has been jailed since then, facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov)
Dmitry Serebryakov
Artem Dmitriev gives the last salute to his daughter Liza, 4-year-old girl killed by Russian attack, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including two boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Efrem Lukatsky
People take part during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Manu Fernandez
A firefighter cries near a wildfire in the Losacio area in north western Spain on Sunday July 17, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (Emilio Fraile/Europa Press via AP) **SPAIN OUT**
Emilio Fraile
Sweden players celebrate with the fans at the end of the Women Euro 2022 group C soccer match between Sweden and Portugal at Leigh Sports Village, in Leigh, Manchester, England, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Sweden won 5-0 to advance to the quarterfinals. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super
People hold up a large Turkish flag as they rally to honor the victims of the July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt, in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 15, 2022. Turkey is marking the sixth anniversary of a failed coup attempt against the government with a series of events commemorating victims who died trying to quash the uprising. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A boy dives from the Galata bridge into the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A barber cuts a client's hair at his shop in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
The Capitol is seen as water sprinklers soak the National Mall on a hot summer morning in Washington, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Matthew Su reacts while competing at the final table during the main event of the World Series of Poker, Friday, July 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher
Tori Franklin, of the United States, competes during qualifying for the women's triple jump at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Rachel Mccoy, of the United States, competes during qualifying for the women's high jump at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Gregory Bull
Spyridoula Karydi, of Greece, competes during qualifying for the women's triple jump at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Elaine Thompson-Herah, of Jamaica, (7) wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
Chase Ealey, of the United States, reacts to winning the Gold medal during the women's shot put final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
Joshua Cheptegei, of Uganda, reacts to winning the men's 10000-meter run final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, of the United States, walks with silver medalist Sandi Morris, of the United States, right, and Nina Kennedy, of Australia, after the women's pole vault final at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, reacts after winning Gold in the final in the women's 100-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ashley Landis
Claudia Conte, of Spain, competes during in the women's heptathlon shot put at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip
