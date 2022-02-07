Weekend COVID-19 case counts falling in Napa County

An ebbing of new coronavirus cases reported by Napa County health authorities last week is continuing with a drop-off in weekend case counts, officials reported Monday afternoon.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 infections totaled 282 for the Friday-to-Monday weekend, according to the county’s informational website on the virus’ spread. That figure is a downturn from the 375 cases recorded for the weekend ending Jan. 31, and the 490 cases announced Jan. 24. (By comparison, the county reported 301 new infections in its most recent single-day update on Friday.)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The fall-off in weekend case counts comes on the heels of a 30% decline in Napa County’s seven-day total of positive tests. New infections for the week ending Thursday totaled 1,394, marking the county’s first reduction in cases since COVID-19’s more contagious Omicron variant began driving up infection rates in the U.S. toward the end of 2021.

Local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remained unchanged from Friday at 20 patients, down from 26 in late January, and 20% of the county’s hospital beds were vacant on Monday.

County spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said Friday that officials believe their hospitalization numbers largely reflect those receiving medical care specifically because of COVID-19, but that complicated data and illnesses falling across categories could add to the total those who test positive for the virus after being admitted with other conditions.

Napa County reports two more COVID-19 deaths Napa County has two more COVID-19 deaths and the first fall in weekly new case numbers in two months.

Napa County’s death toll from the coronavirus stands at 116, including five non-residents. The two most recent fatalities occurred on Jan. 28 and 29 and involved unvaccinated Napa city residents in their 60s who died outside the county, officials reported last week.

Across California, coronavirus deaths have topped 80,000 and another 3,000 people are projected to die by month's end, although infections, hospitalizations and intensive-care cases are falling almost as quickly as they climbed earlier in the pandemic’s Omicron-fueled surge.

Another 220 deaths in California were reported Thursday and the state's forecasting models show the death toll topping 83,600 by the end of February. Despite the grim tally, other indicators showed California is clearly past the peak of the latest and most infectious wave.

The state's hospitalizations have fallen by more than 3,300 from their peak of 15,435 two weeks ago, which was well below the all-time high of nearly 22,000 in January 2021. There were fewer than 2,300 intensive care patients as of Friday, down 300 cases from 10 days earlier and less than half the January 2021 number.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.