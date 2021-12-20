 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Napa County Farm Bureau

Weekend COVID-19 positive tests jump to 63 in Napa County

COVID-19 update

The acceleration in coronavirus cases is continuing in Napa County, which reported 63 new positive tests over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend period — more than 20 above the levels of recent weekends.

The newest update announced Monday afternoon compares to the 38 positives the county reported for Dec. 11-13 and the 40 recorded Dec. 4-6. Napa County also is coming off a week when it confirmed 129 new COVID-19 infections through Thursday, including the first known local case of the virus’ new Omicron variant, which county health officials expect will spread widely in the coming days.

Eleven people were hospitalized in Napa County as of Monday due to COVID-19, and 38% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.

Napa County on Friday announced its first local case of Omicron infection, involving an American Canyon man in his 20s who was symptomatic and not hospitalized. County officials, in a news release, predicted the new variant will become the virus’ dominant strain in a matter of days, supplanting the currently dominant Delta variant.

People are also reading…

Dr. Karen Relucio, the Napa County public health officer, called on residents who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 six or more months ago to receive booster shots in response to Omicron.

Only 39% of eligible Napa County residents have received a booster, the county reported. People are eligible if they are at least 16 years old and:

• Six months have passed since they have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years old and older.

• Six months have passed since they have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years old and older.

• Two months have passed since they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 years old and older.

Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a family physician and Michigan State lead for the Committee to Protect Health Care, joined Cheddar to discuss the newly discovered and highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19. Bhatti said it is too early to draw any conclusions about the new variant but there is concern that it could eventually mutate and develop a resistance to vaccines. "Time will tell, but for now, it looks like, still, the best thing that we can do to try to limit the spread of this disease is make sure everybody gets a vaccine and make sure everybody avoids large gatherings indoors and wears masks during the wintertime especially," he said.

Howard Yune's favorite Napa Valley Register stories from 2021

I'm sharing five of my stories that I hope captured some of the flavor of life in the Napa Valley in this past year — from our slow emergence from the pandemic, to the return of live entertainment, to a young first-time marathoner's tribute to her late mother.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump says he received a COVID-19 booster shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News