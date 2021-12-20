Weekend COVID-19 positive tests jump to 63 in Napa County

The acceleration in coronavirus cases is continuing in Napa County, which reported 63 new positive tests over the Saturday-to-Monday weekend period — more than 20 above the levels of recent weekends.
The newest update announced Monday afternoon compares to the 38 positives the county reported for Dec. 11-13 and the 40 recorded Dec. 4-6. Napa County also is coming off a week when it confirmed 129 new COVID-19 infections through Thursday, including the first known local case of the virus’ new Omicron variant, which county health officials expect will spread widely in the coming days.
Eleven people were hospitalized in Napa County as of Monday due to COVID-19, and 38% of local intensive care beds were available, according to the county’s informational website on the virus.
Napa County on Friday announced its first local case of Omicron infection, involving an American Canyon man in his 20s who was symptomatic and not hospitalized. County officials, in a news release, predicted the new variant will become the virus’ dominant strain in a matter of days, supplanting the currently dominant Delta variant.
Dr. Karen Relucio, the Napa County public health officer, called on residents who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 six or more months ago to receive booster shots in response to Omicron.
Only 39% of eligible Napa County residents have received a booster, the county reported. People are eligible if they are at least 16 years old and:
• Six months have passed since they have received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years old and older.
• Six months have passed since they have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those 16 years old and older.
• Two months have passed since they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 years old and older.
