Weekend COVID-19 spread in Napa County continues to slow; 24 new cases reported

With local coronavirus cases reaching their lowest point in three months, Napa County on Monday afternoon reported another decrease in new infections over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

Positive tests for COVID-19 totaled 24 during the weekend, the county Health and Human Services Agency reported on its informational website. That number compares with 41 new cases Oct. 15-18 and 50 cases Oct. 8-11.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The latest one-week total of new cases was 98 for the week ending Thursday, down 24% from the week before and the first case count to drop into double digits since early July. COVID-19 cases in Napa County had increased to a peak of 324 Aug. 13-19 with the spread of a more contagious Delta variant of the virus before gradually receding during the late summer and into the fall.

Ten people were hospitalized in Napa County as of Monday due to the virus, and 16% of local intensive-care beds were available.

Sixty-eight percent of all Napa County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with 85% of eligible residents — people 12 and older — receiving full doses of vaccine, according to the county.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.