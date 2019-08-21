A Fairfield man died Saturday evening after a standoff nearly two hours long in a Lake Berryessa parking lot, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office divulged Wednesday that the man, 36, ultimately shot himself in the head after law enforcement officers from three agencies responded to the scene, according to Sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford. The man did not point his gun at officers at any time, he said.
The office first received word around 5:20 p.m. about a man in the area who may have been suicidal. Four deputies responded and tried to speak with the man, hoping that he would put down his gun, Wofford said.
The man hesitated to pull the trigger, raising the gun to his head, then putting it back down multiple times, Wofford said. The man was not communicating with officers or answering their questions.
The Sheriff's SWAT team, California Highway Patrol and state Fish and Wildlife Department officers responded to the scene. Officers were careful with where they staged and avoided getting too close to make the man more upset, Wofford said.
The Sheriff's Office deployed its drone to help officers monitor the situation from an unspecified distance.
The man fatally shot himself at 7:16 p.m., Wofford said. The Sheriff's Office would not immediately release the weapon he used.