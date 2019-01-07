Try 1 month for 99¢
Napa Valley Marina Rainbow

Reader Beth Hack sent in this photo from the Napa Valley Marina, taken during a pause Saturday afternoon before the big weekend storm.

 Beth Hack photo

The weekend deluge soaked Napa County, with 3.3 inches recorded in central Napa and twice that much, 6.5 inches, on Mount Veeder, according to county rain gauges.

Another storm is forecast to hit late Tuesday, with another inch or more likely in most Napa County locations, according to the National Weather Service. Daily showers are likely through next weekend, with only Thursday forecast to be a dry day.

The gauge at the city of Napa's Corporation Yard on Jackson Street recorded 3.3 inches, while Calistoga received 3.23 inches at Berry Street, Angwin got 3.28 inches. St. Helena received 4.3 inches at Hopper Creek and Highway 29.

Mount Veeder on the Napa Valley's western edge had the county's highest total, 6.5 inches, while a gauge on Redwood Creek at Mount Veeder Road received. 4.34 inches. 

