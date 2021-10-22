Weekly new Napa County COVID-19 cases dip below 100

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases dipped below triple digits for the first time since early July when the Delta variant had just begun driving a spike in numbers.
The county reported 98 new cases for Oct. 15-Oct. 21. That marked a 24% decrease from the previous week. The Delta variant surge hit its peak locally from Aug. 13-19, when 324 cases were reported.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The latest one-day total reported on Friday was 17. That was higher than the seven reported Tuesday and the three on Wednesday, but lower than the 27 reported Thursday.
So, though the Delta variant surge drop in Napa County isn’t going in a straight line, the overall trend is down.
For the latest weekly count, the average age for new cases was 36 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest portion of new cases at 27%, followed by those in their 30s at 16%.
Nine people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Four percent of intensive care unit beds were available.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
Paper shortages are making it hard for printers to supply winemakers with the all-important labels that allows them to sell to the public.
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, an…
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.