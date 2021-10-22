 Skip to main content
Weekly new Napa County COVID-19 cases dip below 100
Weekly new Napa County COVID-19 cases dip below 100

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases dipped below triple digits for the first time since early July when the Delta variant had just begun driving a spike in numbers.

The county reported 98 new cases for Oct. 15-Oct. 21. That marked a 24% decrease from the previous week. The Delta variant surge hit its peak locally from Aug. 13-19, when 324 cases were reported.

The latest one-day total reported on Friday was 17. That was higher than the seven reported Tuesday and the three on Wednesday, but lower than the 27 reported Thursday.

So, though the Delta variant surge drop in Napa County isn’t going in a straight line, the overall trend is down.

For the latest weekly count, the average age for new cases was 36 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest portion of new cases at 27%, followed by those in their 30s at 16%.

Nine people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Four percent of intensive care unit beds were available.

Well, the holiday season is here. You're probably starting to plan all of those trips and parties and all that fun stuff, right? Well, Dr. Fauci has some good news for you. If you're vaccinated in plan to be around other people who are vaccinated, he says you can all get together and do so safely. "Well, Martha, I believe strongly that it particularly in the vaccinated people if you are vaccinated and your family members are vaccinated, those who are eligible and that is, obviously, very young children are not yet eligible, that you can enjoy the holidays. You can enjoy Halloween trick or treating and certainly Thanksgiving with your family and Christmas with your families. That's one of the reasons why we emphasize why it's so important to get vaccinated," Fauci said.Now, just a few weeks ago, Fauci had said it was too soon to tell whether or not holidays should go on as planned. As he stressed the importance of vaccines, he criticized bans on vaccine mandates like the one that we see in Texas. He said on Fox News on Sunday with Chris Wallace that the restrictions are not based in science and are harmful to the nation's fight against COVID-19. "That is really unfortunate because we know how effective vaccines are in preventing not only illness for the individual, but for diminishing the dynamics of the infection in society," Fauci said. "The data are very very clear. It doesn't matter what I think are not think of Gov. Abbott. The fact is, look at the data and look at the difference between people who get vaccinated versus the people who are unvaccinated in cases in hospitalizations and deaths." Fauci said masks and vaccine mandates are important not only protecting ourselves, but of course, the people around us as well.

Barry Eberling

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

