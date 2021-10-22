Weekly new Napa County COVID-19 cases dip below 100

Napa County’s weekly count of new COVID-19 cases dipped below triple digits for the first time since early July when the Delta variant had just begun driving a spike in numbers.

The county reported 98 new cases for Oct. 15-Oct. 21. That marked a 24% decrease from the previous week. The Delta variant surge hit its peak locally from Aug. 13-19, when 324 cases were reported.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The latest one-day total reported on Friday was 17. That was higher than the seven reported Tuesday and the three on Wednesday, but lower than the 27 reported Thursday.

So, though the Delta variant surge drop in Napa County isn’t going in a straight line, the overall trend is down.

For the latest weekly count, the average age for new cases was 36 years old. Those under 18 represented the highest portion of new cases at 27%, followed by those in their 30s at 16%.

Nine people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Friday, the county reported. Four percent of intensive care unit beds were available.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.