A well-traveled Napa artwork is a step away from greeting those driving into and past a major apartment complex, and marking its main gateway for up to two decades.
The roundabout connecting the newly built Peatman and Saratoga drives – within sight of the 283 housing units of The Braydon Apartments under construction behind Napa’s auto-showroom corridor – is slated to host “Silver Twist,” a metallic and blade-like creation by Gordon Huether.
On Tuesday, the city’s Public Art Steering Committee endorsed a 20-year license for the landowning Gasser Foundation and Fairfield Residential Co. LLC, The Braydon’s San Diego-based developer, to install the Huether sculpture in the traffic hub, a move expected to go before the City Council in August.
“Silver Twist” would replace a replica of a water tower, the visual flourish originally intended for the apartment complex’s main entrance.
In a December interview, Gasser Foundation president Joe Peatman said the water tower concept no longer “looked right” after a closer review, leading the foundation to instead buy the Huether sculpture, which previously appeared at Napa’s Angèle Restaurant & Bar and in downtown Yountville.
Inside a cobblestone ring at the heart of the Peatman-Saratoga roundabout, a stone veneer wall 16 to 36 inches high would spiral inward toward the hub, which will be marked by Huether’s sculpture – a slim, slightly curved 14-foot-tall triangle with a reflective finish and a clear center of multi-colored panes in Lexan plastic. The circle also would receive plantings of blue oat grass and Santa Barbara daisies, according to plans filed with the city.
The Gasser Foundation, which paid $150,000 for “Silver Twist” and also will cover the cost of installation in the roundabout, will maintain the sculpture, roundabout and landscaping under.
Despite advancing Huether’s sculpture toward its future home, public art advisers expressed some disappointment at not receiving an art design penned especially for the apartment site, and floated the idea of replacing it with a city-commissioned and publicly funded artwork after the license expires.
“It has nothing to do with the artist; it has to do with it being a piece that’s ready-made for somewhere else instead of being made to be sensitive to its environment,” John Hannaford said of the artwork’s past stops in Napa and Yountville.
“Silver Twist” is not a requirement for The Braydon complex and does not count toward the Gasser Foundation’s commitment under a Napa code to include public art at commercial projects of more than $250,000 in value, according to city staff. The city rule calls for such art to be worth at least 1 percent the total value of the development.
“We like public art … Man doesn’t live by food alone,” Gasser president Peatman said of the artwork last year.