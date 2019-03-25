Silverado Middle School students went for the “wow” factor last week during a school-wide challenge dubbed We Own Wellness or WOW.
The school’s WOW week was created to promote student and community wellness by rejuvenating “mind, body and spirit,” read WOW week handouts.
Students could also raise money for the school by collecting pledges towards their wellness goals.
Activities during WOW week at Silverado Middle School included practicing meditation and mindfulness, yoga, trying new healthy snacks, drinking more water, a mile run, learning about positive body image, participating in a “community circle” and more. Teachers also participated.
The week ended with a series of "Survivor"-style team challenges.
On Friday, students used teamwork to complete different activities, including routing a marble through a titling table obstacle course and tossing tennis balls at obstacles marked with words like “anxiety,” “peer pressure” and “stress.”
One challenge had teams of students each holding different strings attached to single pen. Each student then had to pull his or her string just enough to direct the pen to write words like “mind,” “body” and “health” on a piece of paper.
Silverado Middle School student Jewell Pepper said WOW week was “cool.”
“I like that you have to work together” to finish an obstacle, she said.
Student Estefania Cazares Gomez said one of her favorite parts of WOW week was the healthy eating goals. “It gets me more in shape,” she said.
Working with his partners at the marble tilt table, Kashin Adams said his favorite thing from WOW week was “when the police officer came and told us about internet safety.”
WOW week is “crazy and fun,” said Josie Billings. “You get to meet new people and do new things.”
“Everybody helping each other” is fun, said Gael Moya.
Although she seemed enthusiastic about the marble tilt challenge, Silverado Middle School student Donna, who declined to give her last name, described WOW week as “kind of OK.”
She wasn’t a fan of every activity, admitted Donna. “The mile runs are the worst."
After the school’s first goal of $10,000 was surpassed, it set another goal of $15,000. As of Friday, donations totaled $13,000.
Silverado student Diego Hernandez, a sixth grader, had gathered the highest number of pledges for WOW week: $1,500 in donations.
“My dad knows a whole bunch of people,” and he gets everyone to donate, said Hernandez.
“I just like helping the school,” he said. Because he’s the top fundraiser, Hernandez will win tickets to Disneyland.
WOW week parent organizer Katie Aaron said she hopes the spirit of WOW week continues.
“We want this to be part of their daily lives,” she said.