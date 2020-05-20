'We're in phase what?' Making sense of California's phased reopening during coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the plan to reopen the state in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency, he said recovery would take place over four phases. Weeks later, it can be easy to forget just where the state currently stands.

It was in April that Newsom announced California was in Phase 1, which involved the state building up stockpiles of personal protective equipment, training contact tracers and expanding its testing capabilities.

Now, California is working its way through the second phase of the reopening, though some counties are even further along in the phase.

So what's Phase 2?

It includes the reopening of retail, modified to be curbside pickup, as well as manufacturing, offices (in cases where workers can't telecommute) and child care services.

Phase 2 also governs the reopening of restaurants for dine-in services, and in-store retail shopping, as long as safety modifications are made.