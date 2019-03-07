A section of Browns Valley Road partially shut down by damage from heavy February rains could be shored up before the next school year, according to Napa’s city Public Works department.
Public works staff will seek to perform the repairs in the spring or early summer to restore two-way traffic and a functioning sidewalk for students by August, senior civil engineer John Ferons told council members Tuesday.
The City Council confirmed an emergency declaration City Manager Steve Potter made for the roadway Feb. 20, a week after strong storms scoured nearby Browns Valley Creek and washed out the ground from beneath 25 feet of the south sidewalk near Browns Valley Elementary School.
Amid fears of storms further undermining the 20-foot-deep creek bank near Valley Glen Lane, Napa has closed off Browns Valley Road to eastbound traffic, detouring drivers to Partrick Road and Rowena Lane.
Under the city emergency, Napa can seek contracts for designing and constructing repairs without a bidding process, speeding its effort to prevent further erosion and damage to a route that already had been damaged by winter rains in 2017. Preliminary design work is underway, according to Ferons.
Bolstering the creek bank against further erosion is expected to require $750,000 to $1.5 million, interim Public Works Director Eric Whan said after the mid-February rains.
Winter storms have battered the two-lane road since February 2017, when rising water eroded the bank up to the south sidewalk and left a protective fence dangling near the creek. The city closed the sidewalk and set up barriers to create an improvised walking path on the roadway.
Napa sought a repair grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but was turned down because the agency does not fund projects for natural and unmodified waterways like Browns Valley Creek. The city was planning to repair the stream bank using its own money this summer before last month’s rains suddenly worsened the damage, according to Whan.