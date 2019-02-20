All lanes of westbound state Highway 37 in Marin County have reopened Wednesday morning after crews were able to alleviate roadway flooding after heavy rains last week, according to Caltrans.
The westbound roadway was closed from Atherton Avenue to U.S. Highway 101 since late last week, according to Caltrans officials, and only one lane in the eastbound direction remains open in the same corridor as of 7 a.m.
Caltrans advises commuters in the area to anticipate delays and allow for extra travel time for any lane closures that remain in effect.