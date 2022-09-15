 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Westbound Oak Knoll Road in north Napa to close Saturday

The westbound lane of Oak Knoll Road in north Napa will be closed Saturday between Big Ranch Road and Highway 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., county officials have announced.

During the closure, there will be no access from Oak Knoll onto Highway 29, the Napa County Public Works department said in a Nixle alert Thursday afternoon.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

