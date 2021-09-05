Western Meadows Subdivision up for Napa City Council approval

The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, is up for Napa City Council approval on Tuesday.

The project would split a 7.56-acre parcel into 12 lots, build single-family homes on each lot and add a new street to serve those homes.

Several neighbors have opposed the proposal — for reasons ranging from the project’s environmental impact to the impact the subdivision might have on their property values, among other concerns — but the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval for the project in August.

However, even if the City Council approves the project, access to the subdivision is dependent on a 56-foot public right-of-way easement from the neighboring property owners, Kirk and Karen Reid. The applicant is required to acquire the easement from the Reids, but the Reids have opposed the project and have not relinquished the easement thus far.

City staff said at a previous planning commission meeting that the city would be obligated to use the eminent domain process, at the applicant’s expense, to acquire the easement if the applicant can’t obtain it.