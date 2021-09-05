Western Meadows Subdivision up for Napa City Council approval

The proposed 12-home Western Meadows Subdivision, located at 1044 Borrette Lane, is up for Napa City Council approval on Tuesday.
The project would split a 7.56-acre parcel into 12 lots, build single-family homes on each lot and add a new street to serve those homes.
Several neighbors have opposed the proposal — for reasons ranging from the project’s environmental impact to the impact the subdivision might have on their property values, among other concerns — but the city’s planning commission unanimously recommended approval for the project in August.
However, even if the City Council approves the project, access to the subdivision is dependent on a 56-foot public right-of-way easement from the neighboring property owners, Kirk and Karen Reid. The applicant is required to acquire the easement from the Reids, but the Reids have opposed the project and have not relinquished the easement thus far.
City staff said at a previous planning commission meeting that the city would be obligated to use the eminent domain process, at the applicant’s expense, to acquire the easement if the applicant can’t obtain it.
The easement is also the source of a March 9 lawsuit against the Reids. The lawsuit alleges land they sold in 1987 — where the proposed project would be located — was sold with the understanding that the property would eventually be developed and an easement through the Reids’ property would be required to access it.
Kirk Reid previously urged the planning commission to postpone making a decision until the easement issue is resolved, either through negotiations or litigation. He also said the use of eminent domain would eliminate the incentive for the applicant to negotiate.
Nonetheless, commissioners approved the project because, they said, it met all city standards. The city staff is recommending the City Council approve the project as well.
Mayor Scott Sedgley, in a Friday interview, said the City Council isn’t focusing on the issues outside what they’re being asked, which is to approve a use permit, a design review permit and a tentative subdivision map for the proposal, among other items.
“I know there’s other peripheral issues surrounding the project,” Sedgley said. “But that’s not on our agenda on Tuesday.”
In other news, the council will hear an update on pensions Tuesday from GovInvest, a financial tech company that provides software to help governmental agencies manage pension funds and debt.
Additionally, the council will consider continuing an emergency replacement of the Oak Street Storm Drain from Franklin Street to Brown Street.
Damage to the storm drain was identified earlier this year through a sinkhole, according to a memo sent to city manager Steve Potter by public works director Julie Lucido. A replacement for the storm drain is moving forward, but must be completed swiftly before rain arrives.
“In order to not cause further damage to the surrounding infrastructure, the replacement of the Oak Street Storm Drain must be completed prior to heavy winter rains,” Lucido wrote.
