Westin Verasa expansion could break ground as early as next summer

Along with the hotel management and project developers, a handful of Westin staff associates attended the meeting to vouch for the chain’s commitment to employee development and well-being. Shanti Hernandez, for example, has worked at the property since its opening – barring a brief stint away – and has held nine jobs, progressively rising through the ranks to her current role as conference services manager.

Questions resurfaced during public comment about the council’s commitment to ensuring sufficient workforce housing exists for the number of new employees generated by commercial development.

Sharon Macklin from the Napa Housing Coalition presented research the organization has compiled looking at other tourist-based economies and how they’ve dealt with guaranteeing workforce housing. She specifically pointed to an inclusionary ordinance in Truckee, and encouraged council members to give it a read and reflect on potential applicability here in Napa.

Chuck Shinnamon, also of the Napa Housing Coalition, said the Westin hotel is doing a “superb” job, but echoed Macklin’s belief that the city consider making developers to account for housing for their labor force in some fashion.