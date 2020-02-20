Westin Verasa expansion could break ground as early as next summer

Developers for the Westin Verasa expansion plan to start construction on the Oxbow District site as early as next summer now that they have the go-ahead from City Council.
Design plans for the 45,000-plus-square-foot addition were approved unanimously by council members Tuesday night, following the footsteps of the Planning Commission’s enthusiastic support on Jan. 18.
There’s a longstanding relationship between the hotel and the city. Plans were approved for the original building in 2006, and the hotel opened in 2010. Such familiarity created an environment of conviviality at the council hearing, with council members lauding the work of the Westin team over the last decade-plus.
Mayor Jill Techel called hotel general manager Don Shindle a “standout” partner in bringing this project to life. The new structure will be located on a vacant half-acre site on the east side of McKinstry Street, overlooking the Napa River and Oxbow Commons.
It will add approximately 32 guest rooms, an expanded spa and exercise facility, an outdoor terrace, and around 262 new parking spots in an underground garage. Also included will be a new iteration of Michelin-star chef Ken Frank’s La Toque restaurant.
Stylistically, developers described the addition as “sympathetic and compatible” with the original structure but contemporized through details and materials.
Along with the hotel management and project developers, a handful of Westin staff associates attended the meeting to vouch for the chain’s commitment to employee development and well-being. Shanti Hernandez, for example, has worked at the property since its opening – barring a brief stint away – and has held nine jobs, progressively rising through the ranks to her current role as conference services manager.
Questions resurfaced during public comment about the council’s commitment to ensuring sufficient workforce housing exists for the number of new employees generated by commercial development.
Sharon Macklin from the Napa Housing Coalition presented research the organization has compiled looking at other tourist-based economies and how they’ve dealt with guaranteeing workforce housing. She specifically pointed to an inclusionary ordinance in Truckee, and encouraged council members to give it a read and reflect on potential applicability here in Napa.
Chuck Shinnamon, also of the Napa Housing Coalition, said the Westin hotel is doing a “superb” job, but echoed Macklin’s belief that the city consider making developers to account for housing for their labor force in some fashion.
Council acknowledged that affordable and workforce housing continues to be one of the biggest challenges the city faces, but that historically it has struggled to strike the balance between encouraging developments that fuel growth and mandating certain housing requirements beyond the existing transient occupancy tax.
“We’ve been talking about an inclusionary ordinance for quite some time and we have seen that it can discourage development,” Councilwoman Mary Luros said. She’s eager to continue the conversation with the Housing Coalition and find something that's workable.
Luros also said that paying a living wage helps address Napa’s affordability gap, commending the Westin for its continued commitment to paying its associates well.
Shindle cited his team’s desire to be part of the housing solution with Westin supporting a higher transient occupancy tax approved by voters in 2018 which should raise an additional $5 million per year countywide for affordable housing.
Developers estimate that once construction starts, it should take between 16 and 19 months to complete the build.
