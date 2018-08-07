The fount of new sales-tax dollars for the upkeep of Napa’s city streets is set to flow next into the Westwood neighborhood.
A $2.8 million slate of repairs and improvements to five residential streets west of downtown was approved by the City Council Tuesday afternoon in the second such project to make use of tax revenue from the countywide Measure T initiative approved by voters in 2012.
The half-cent sales tax, which took effect July 1, provides local cities and the unincorporated counties a new revenue source earmarked for street maintenance, and is expected to supply the city $7.88 million in its first year – 40 percent of the county total.
The project will include resurfacing Kilburn Avenue, Chelsea Avenue, Bryan Avenue, Bremen Court and Bancroft Court, which serve a community of mostly smaller single-story houses west of Highway 29. In addition to laying down asphalt, workers are scheduled to replace pavement stripes and markers, cut down intrusive trees, and fix gutters and curbs.
An increased population in the Westwood area, where homes were first built in the 1940s, has created heavier traffic loads – and pavement wear and tear – than its streets were designed for, Public Works Director Jacques LaRochelle said in a memorandum to the council.
Council members accepted a proposal by Vacaville-based Lister Construction Inc., whose offer came in below bids from six other companies.
Tuesday’s vote follows the approval in June of $1.4 million – also drawn from Measure T money – to upgrade two sections of Trower Avenue on the north side of town with sidewalks, curbs, gutters and lighting, as well as repairing pavement. Napa officials also have shared plans over the next 12 months to resurface parts of four-lane Trancas Street, a major east-west commercial strip in the city’s north.
Such repair and maintenance work is the required use for revenue drawn from Measure T, which replaces an earlier half-cent sales tax for flood-control improvements that expired at the end of June. Cities must calculate what they spent for road upkeep from 2007 to 2010 and maintain the same spending level in future years, as well as file five-year work plans with the Napa Valley Transportation Authority to show how the funds are spent.
Other sales tax-supported street upgrades planned in the city are scheduled for Soscol Avenue in the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as Laurel Street in 2020-21, Browns Valley and Redwood roads in 2021-22, and Lincoln Avenue in 2022-23.