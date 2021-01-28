'We've tried and tried': Silence after EDD suspensions hurts Napa's unemployed

In the meantime, things are tight — this month was the first time Burdick and her husband were unable to make their full rent. They’ve exhausted their savings trying to keep up with car payments, utility bills and other necessities, she said. On Monday, she was hoping the governor’s having lifted the most recent lockdown order would just allow her to return to work.

Dead ends

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At first, it was the radio silence that most frustrated Napa resident Kendall Heckendorn, 64, a former concierge at Silverado Resort whose EDD claim was frozen two weeks after she applied for unemployment a second time in December. Heckendorn went to verify her identity using ID.me and found that the platform would not let her upload her identification, because she had already used it to receive a new California driver’s license from the DMV last February.

“My husband has had a career in technology, so it’s not that I can’t figure out the website,” Heckendorn said. “There just is no way to do it.”

She managed to get on the phone with someone from the EDD — a small blessing, considering her many previous attempts to reach the agency had been unsuccessful. The representative kept Heckendorn on the phone for “over an hour,” trying to connect her with someone who could help.