What Cal/OSHA has — and hasn’t — been doing for workers?

Here’s what you need to know about Cal/OSHA, what it’s doing to keep workers safe, and how you can report problems with your workplace’s COVID response.

What does Cal/OSHA do?

Cal/OSHA is the state agency that looks after worker safety in California, monitored by the federal agency by the same name. Cal/OSHA develops health and safety standards and then enforces those rules in over a million workplaces in the state.

The enforcement branch conducts 7,000 to 8,000 workplace inspections each year. Those are usually set off by complaints or worker injuries, illnesses or deaths, which employers are required to report. During their visits, inspectors interview employers and employees and observe the worksites.

What has Cal/OSHA been doing during the pandemic?

Cal/OSHA’s responsibilities have multiplied during the pandemic, while its resources have not.

On top of regular code enforcement, inspectors must investigate all reported COVID deaths and illnesses, and look into complaints from workers who believe their workplace isn’t keeping them safe from COVID-19.