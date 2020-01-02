What could happen with businesses in Napa in 2020?
First Street Napa could see significant changes as it has been slowly, yet steadily, adding tenants.
“We will be welcoming new business in coming months,” said a news release from the complex.
How many will debut? Or will others, like Lush, depart before the mall reaches critical mass?
Construction could begin in 2020 on the promised Franklin Station Hotel project in downtown Napa.
In September, developer Jim Keller said “I’m hoping in the next 12 months” work will begin. The hotel could take two to three years to build.
Construction of Napa’s new Cambria Hotel is underway at 320 Soscol Ave. The hotel will feature 90 rooms and total four floors.
It’s located opposite a Hawthorn Suites on the south side of Tulocay Creek. Come 2020, rooms could be ready for heads in beds.
Will 2020 be the year that Queen of the Valley Medical Center and National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) agree to a contract for more than 400 of its workers?
Workers voted to join the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) in November 2016, but have not yet negotiated a contract
The employees include respiratory therapists, nursing assistants, medical technicians, housekeepers and food service workers.
Don Lee, owner of Hanlee’s Auto Group in Napa, is ready to begin construction of his new Chrysler dealership on Soscol Avenue in 2020. His current building location has been sold to a new owner who plans to build a new commercial center at the property.
Next door, workers are immersed in building 282 apartment homes at the Braydon complex. Could construction be completed in 2020?
Officially known as Stanly Ranch, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury resort and residential community located at 200 Stanly Cross Road at the corner of Stanly Lane will see significant construction in 2020.
The developer of the resort is Nichols Partnership of Denver. The project is said to cost $250 million to $275 million.
Set to open in spring 2021, the resort “will celebrate the heritage of Napa Valley with architecture, cuisine and guest experiences inspired by the land,” said a news release.
Could Napa’s newest, and fanciest, card room open for business in 2020?
The team attempting to bring card games into the city of Napa for the first time in nearly 15 years cleared its first hurdle in 2019.
Developers of Ace & Vine, a 24-hour combination card room and restaurant that would operate inside the former Compadres Rio Grille at 505 Lincoln Ave., won support from the city Planning Commission, which unanimously endorsed a use permit to operate in the building.
If approved by the City Council and the state Board of Gambling Control, the business would be on track to become the first card-playing parlor within Napa city limits since the closure of Hemphill’s Card Room in 2005.
