What does California have to lose if undocumented immigrants are excluded from the census?

This isn't the first time California has challenged the Trump administration over changing census policies.

California was among several states to sue the Trump administration over the addition of a citizenship question to the census in 2018, when Becerra filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

State leaders and immigrant advocates feared the question would lead to an inaccurate count by discouraging immigrants from participating in the decennial count.

Ultimately, The Supreme Court rejected Trump's argument to add the question.

Even if The Supreme Court sides with the Trump administration, it is not clear how undocumented immigrants will be identified in order to exclude them.

It's possible, McGhee said, that a state's undocumented immigrant population could be found by using Census data and matching it with other government databases to identify people who have records as citizens and non-citizens.

"Everybody else who didn't match is then presumably an undocumented immigrant," he said. "I think there's going to be a very robust and healthy debate about whether that's an appropriate process and whether it's actually going to produce an accurate number."