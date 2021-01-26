What has changed as California moves to tiers from stay-at-home order? Here's a refresher

— Restaurants may not reopen indoor dining areas, and bars that do not serve meals may not be open indoors or outdoors.

— Entertainment venues including movie theaters, card rooms and bowling alleys must stay closed for indoor operations.

— Places of worship may not hold indoor services; they may continue to hold service outdoors or virtually.

— Office spaces must remain closed, except for essential work that cannot be performed remotely.

What about schools?

School campuses are to remain largely closed with limited exceptions, except those that have already reopened for the academic year when the county was in a less restrictive tier.

The state's newly released campus opening guidance say schools can apply to reopen in counties where the daily new case rate is below 25 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state health department's weekly tier data updates. That threshold is 3 1/2 times higher than the cutoff of seven cases per 100,000 that separates the purple tier from the less restrictive red tier.

Individual counties may voluntarily pose more restrictive health orders than the state's requirements, but not less restrictive ones.