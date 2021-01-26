What has changed as California moves to tiers from stay-at-home order? Here's a refresher

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday lifted the regional stay-at-home order, releasing three vast geographic regions that combine for 90% of the state's population from the tightest set of coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed since last spring.
Moving from the purple tier to red, which imposes fewer restrictions on businesses and community life, will be a hard climb, county supervisors learned Tuesday.
The release came because of improving intensive care unit forecasts statewide. The 13-county Greater Sacramento region exited the order earlier this month; and the least populous region, Northern California, never entered the regional order because its reported ICU availability never dropped below the 15% threshold.
Those two plus the other three regions — the Bay Area, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California — are now all back to the state's reopening "blueprint," a color-coded tier system that bases restriction levels on counties' COVID-19 case and test positivity metrics rather than ICU space.
All but four tiny counties accounting for 0.1% of the state's population are in the purple tier, which is the tightest of the four tiers but not as strict as the regional stay-at-home order.
What can you do in a purple tier?
These are the key changes in the move from the stay-at-home order to the purple reopening tier, according to the California Department of Public Health.
• Restaurants may reopen for outdoor dining.
• "Personal care service" businesses including barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and more may reopen, with modifications.
• Retail stores' indoor capacity limits are increased from 20% to 25% of their usual limits.
• Hotels and lodging are no longer required to have non-essential, out-of-state travelers stay in a mandatory quarantine period upon arrival.
• Outdoor campgrounds may reopen with modifications.
• The state's curfew barring non-essential businesses from operating from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. has expired.
What about private gatherings?
The state's ban on small private gatherings, though unenforceable in practice, has also been lifted. The regional stay-at-home order had instructed Californians not to meet for social gatherings of any size involving members of multiple households.
Gatherings remain discouraged, but purple-tier guidelines instruct that if they are held, they should involve no more than three separate households with masks and physical distancing, and should last two hours or less.
What's still closed or off limits?
And the major closures that remain in place for purple-tier counties are:
— Restaurants may not reopen indoor dining areas, and bars that do not serve meals may not be open indoors or outdoors.
— Entertainment venues including movie theaters, card rooms and bowling alleys must stay closed for indoor operations.
— Places of worship may not hold indoor services; they may continue to hold service outdoors or virtually.
— Office spaces must remain closed, except for essential work that cannot be performed remotely.
What about schools?
School campuses are to remain largely closed with limited exceptions, except those that have already reopened for the academic year when the county was in a less restrictive tier.
The state's newly released campus opening guidance say schools can apply to reopen in counties where the daily new case rate is below 25 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state health department's weekly tier data updates. That threshold is 3 1/2 times higher than the cutoff of seven cases per 100,000 that separates the purple tier from the less restrictive red tier.
Individual counties may voluntarily pose more restrictive health orders than the state's requirements, but not less restrictive ones.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
WATCH NOW: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO SEE VACCINATED LOVED ONES?
COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER, ST. HELENA STAR, AND THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN: FALL/WINTER 2020 EDITION
Complete coronavirus coverage from the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and The Weekly Calistogan: Fall/Winter 2020 edition
This webpage contains all Napa County coronavirus coverage as featured in the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star and The Weekly Calistogan. This page will be updated as news comes in. Please bookmark this page to stay on top of local developments.
Submit news tips here: https://napavalleyregister.com/forms/news-tips/news_tips/
Starting Tuesday, restaurants and wine tasting rooms will not be allowed to serve the public indoors. Houses of worship also can only operate outdoors.
Amid the pandemic's upsurge this fall, Napa residents — and visitors to the valley — are paring down their holiday guest lists to keep safe and stop the spread.
The rise in local COVID-19 cases has not yet translated into a dramatic increase in hospitalizations, Queen of the Valley reports.
Napa County plummeted overnight into to the purple "tier" and many local business owners are scrambling.
A resident reports that 11 people living at the home, including three in nursing care, have tested positive for the virus.
Five employees and 18 students attending classes at NVUSD schools have contracted the coronavirus since late October, the district superintendent announced Thursday.
Cases rose by over 50% this week, setting the county up for possibly more restrictions on businesses as soon as next week.
Senator Bill Dodd’s latest town hall featured experts who spoke about how 2021 might shape up for Napa County.
Social gatherings in homes are a major source of new COVID cases in the state.
Major holiday celebrations are being canceled due to the pandemic which continues to reshape community life.
Sixty percent of new cases were people who identified as Hispanic/Latinx, the county reported.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.