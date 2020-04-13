What if California faces a disaster during the pandemic?

The coronavirus is mainly spread by coughs or sneezes, so officials are increasingly urging residents to wear masks. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Keeping people apart means officials will need more shelters to house the same number of evacuees who in the past would have been tightly spaced in cots, officials said. More shelters means more staff and more logistical challenges in providing food and sanitation.

Those shelters should take the same precautions as are in place at the California National Guard headquarters or the nearby State Operations Center where Gov. Gavin Newsom spends much of his day huddled with top officials, Zagaris said.

There is only one entrance, and anyone entering must be logged in after having their temperature scanned and answering questions about whether they have any symptoms or have recently had contacts with anyone who might be infected. There are marks on the floor to keep people safe distances apart. Cleaning crews circulate all day, endlessly sanitizing the building.