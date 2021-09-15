What in the world is a wine seltzer?

Decoy winery's latest venture may raise some eyebrows in the wine world, but winemaker Dana Epperson is pretty sure she's onto something: turning Napa Valley's fabled grapes into a wine-based hard seltzer.
“We did not seek out to join the RTD ("Ready to Drink") space,” she said. “We heard from our loyal Decoy consumers that they enjoyed seltzers but wanted a premium wine-based option … Decoy is a recognized leader in luxury wine, so we wanted to create a label differentiated from mainstream malt-based seltzers while also having a broad appeal to our current wine drinkers.”
And in looking at industry research, that isn’t hard to believe. According to IWSR research, alcoholic sparkling waters — otherwise known as hard seltzers — have taken over half the share of all RTDs in the U.S. in just the last six years.
“Hard seltzers represent 56.7% share of the total RTD category in the U.S., followed by flavored alcoholic beverages (FABs) (25.9%) and ready-to-drink cocktails/long drinks (6.9%),” reads a June 2021 IWSR press release.
But wine seltzers are different from their hard, watery-looking counterparts. Instead of using malt beverages as a base, they use wine that is the same as if you were to drink it still and plain. For Decoy, this means their premium wine seltzers use base wines that are treated exactly the same as other Decoy wines, pre-carbonation.
“These wines undergo the standard winemaking protocol, fermentation, blending, heat and cold stabilization and filtration,” said Epperson. “Many liquor-based hard seltzers have added sugars and artificial flavors with a high-calorie count, [but] our more sophisticated wine seltzers contain only 80 calories and 2-3 grams of carbohydrates per serving.”
Another wino that got hooked on seltzer-ing his product was BJ McCaslin, co-founder of Coastal Spritz based out of Washington’s Columbia Valley. McCaslin said that FMBs (fermented malt beverages) weren’t actually on his mind when he and his partners created the line in 2017, as he is a longtime bar owner.
“I have always been into mixology, so it made sense to move from health and wellness back into my passion,” he said. Prior to Coastal, McCaslin had an espresso and coconut water beverage company that was eventually sold to Vita Coco.
“As you see the FMBs slow down and reach a run rate, we will see spirits based continue to grow with many more entrants into the space,” he predicts. “And that is why we love Coastal being wine-based … There will not be as many players, because the category is so much smaller than the FMB and spirit-based RTDs.”
Decoy also is focused on letting the base wines shine through in these RTD alternatives, as the concoction was born out of summertime necessity, a la Duckhorn Portfolio CEO Alex Ryan.
“Decoy Premium Seltzers’ genesis occurred several summers ago when Alex Ryan discovered his new favorite summertime drink, The Ducky,” recalls Epperson. “He created The Ducky for friends and family using Decoy Sauvignon Blanc, sparkling water, ice and a twist of lime.”
“It was such a hit that we soon got to work creating a wine seltzer version of The Ducky.”
Come March 2021, Decoy would launch with four flavors. Sauvignon Blanc with lime, Rosé with black cherry, Chardonnay with lemon and ginger, and Chardonnay with clementine orange are all in this lineup. Across the wine seltzer space, these interesting flavor combinations seem to be on-trend.
Coastal offers basic Oak Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Classic Rose and Sauvignon Blanc Spritzes, in addition to fruit-forward versions with pineapple, watermelon and strawberry. Del Mar Wine Seltzers — based in St. Helena — also dabbles in grapefruit and white peach variations.
“There are limited choices of wine-based seltzer on the market — we are the only premium offering in this sub-category — and consumers continue to show considerable interest in malt alternatives,” said Epperson. “[So] we spent months evaluating the most appealing flavor combinations to create seltzers that combine classic varietal character with delicious fruit flavors.”
“After months of experimentation and numerous rounds of tastings, I love what we have created … Our devoted Decoy customers, as well as consumers looking for a delicious alternative, do too.”
It’s not expected that every wine behemoth or blockbuster seltzer company will adapt to a wine-based seltzer alternative, but as more players enter the already-crowded and still-booming seltzer industry, consumers may be on the lookout for new RTDs to sip on. (And if you ask Epperson or McCaslin, they will probably say that they already are.)
