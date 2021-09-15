What in the world is a wine seltzer?

“These wines undergo the standard winemaking protocol, fermentation, blending, heat and cold stabilization and filtration,” said Epperson. “Many liquor-based hard seltzers have added sugars and artificial flavors with a high-calorie count, [but] our more sophisticated wine seltzers contain only 80 calories and 2-3 grams of carbohydrates per serving.”

Another wino that got hooked on seltzer-ing his product was BJ McCaslin, co-founder of Coastal Spritz based out of Washington’s Columbia Valley. McCaslin said that FMBs (fermented malt beverages) weren’t actually on his mind when he and his partners created the line in 2017, as he is a longtime bar owner.

“I have always been into mixology, so it made sense to move from health and wellness back into my passion,” he said. Prior to Coastal, McCaslin had an espresso and coconut water beverage company that was eventually sold to Vita Coco.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As you see the FMBs slow down and reach a run rate, we will see spirits based continue to grow with many more entrants into the space,” he predicts. “And that is why we love Coastal being wine-based … There will not be as many players, because the category is so much smaller than the FMB and spirit-based RTDs.”