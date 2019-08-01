What it takes to produce Auction Napa Valley, Napa Valley's biggest wine event

Even though it’s 10 months before 2020 Auction Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Vintners members and staff have been meeting since April.
Auction Napa Valley, the four-day fundraising event that supports a variety of community health and children’s education nonprofits, is a celebration of wine, friendship and giving back. It draws people from around the world for a celebration one New York-based publication called “the most fun charity party in the wine world.”
The celebration is not presented without a tremendous amount of effort, honed over years by the NVV’s 520 members (90 percent of whom participated in 2019 ANV), 500 volunteers and the NVV staff.
This year, the Napa Valley Vintners hosted 3,400 guests over the four-day period, with welcome parties and dinners, a barrel auction, and the centerpiece event, a Saturday Live Auction Celebration, always held at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort.
This year’s event, which raised nearly $12 million, was 39th. Since it began in 1981, the Napa Valley Vintners has donated more than $185 million to Napa Valley nonprofits providing health and children’s education.
Neeraj Singh, the ANV volunteer coordinator, started volunteering in 2010 and a few years later, got promoted to a Green Captain, where he was one of 30 volunteers working to improve the compost numbers at the event, particularly at the barrel auction where 26 culinary booths began using compostable bamboo plates with compostable bamboo forks.
He became volunteer coordinator in 2018 and was in charge of 500 volunteers in 2019. “My role is to represent the volunteers, who quite honestly have been doing this much longer than I have. I’m 36 years old and people have been doing this for 40 years, which gives you some perspective,” Singh said.
The volunteers don’t necessarily have the same job each year. “There are 20 different jobs, from social media to garbage pickup, check in to helping with the foods,” he said. “One of the things I’ve had to do in the past couple of years is to provide the best customer service to our volunteers from the moment they arrive.”
He welcomes them as they arrive, whether by bus or shuttle. “I feel that if we do a good job with that, if we bring the energy the moment they arrive, hopefully that carries with them through whatever shift they are doing.” That care continues through the day, including to the volunteers’ meals, he added.
Details are staggering
Speaking with Singh and three NVV employees, Kevin King, special events manager, Korinne Munson, director of communications, and Brandy Leonards, auction director, it quickly becomes apparent the details of the four-day event are staggering.
King brought a three-ring binder that was several inches thick, filled with details. He has worked for the Napa Valley Vintners since 2001 and has been special events manager since 2015. Munson has worked for the NVV for the past year, while Leonards has been with the organization for 13 years and has been auction director for the past year.
Food at the Barrel Auction
“The big goal of the Green Team is we try to make our event as sustainable as possible," King said. With 100 wineries pouring in the marketplace, that means glass bottles, corks, capsules and cardboard are all recycled. The food was served using 20,000 pieces of bambooware.
“As a consumer, we make it easier for you, because when you walk up to the three different receptables – recycling, compost and garbage – and you have a plate of leftover food with a compostable fork, a compostable napkin and a compostable plate, it all goes into one bin,” King said.
Upper Valley Disposal takes care of the recyclables, compostables and waste. Over the past few years, 90 percent or more of the products from the event are “going somewhere other than a landfill,” King said. “Our goal is to be 95 to 100 percent diverted from the landfill.”
Additionally, they don’t use single-use plastic; instead, they hand out plastic bottles that are made from 100 percent post-consumer product. The water filling the bottles, too, is locally sourced, within 100 miles of the Napa Valley, to reduce the carbon footprint of the event.
Caring for wine barrels
King’s notebook includes protocols for handling of the wine barrels for Friday’s Barrel Auction.
Each barrel is delivered at a specific time on Wednesday. Volunteers will check the wine and the bill of lading. Other volunteers will use forklifts to remove the barrels from the truck, bring them into the auction room and place them in the right location. Another team goes through the barrel room, making sure everything is lined up and ready for Friday.
“We have a team that comes through on Thursday, making sure all the bungs are still in place, because of the temperature variations between the cellars and trucks, the bungs can pop,” King said. After the wine is served on Friday, the same team goes through and checks the bungs on Saturday and Sunday. The barrels go out on Monday.
Talk about precision.
Planning for 2020
“Right now for 2020, we’re working on confirming the location of the Friday Barrel Auction,” Leonards said. “As amazing as Martini was (for 2019), we don’t want it at one place, we want to move it around.”
The event location changes to keep the Barrel Auction “fresh and exciting,” she said. “The publicity and attention that the venues receive from hosting the event are amazing and we’re wanting to share that love with multiple wineries.”
There are five or six wineries large enough with an indoor space for the wine barrels and an outdoor space for the marketplace, she said.
Looking ahead to next year, Munson said, “The success of the auction really comes down to having that steering committee in place.”
“This is also the time to start on our bidder cultivation, following up with past successful bidders and also working to bring in new and potential bidders.”
Steering committee meetings will be held every other month starting this month and will continue through May. Additionally, the chairs of the different subcommittees, for example the Friday barrel auction, will meet with their members to get work done.
The 2020 Auction Napa Valley celebration will be held June 4-7.