With so much of Napa County in the dark since the Pacific Gas and Electric Company turned off power Wednesday at midnight, locals can be forgiven for being unsure of where to go for supplies.
Here are the places we've confirmed are open or closed:
Open
Local government agencies:
- Napa County, Napa, St. Helena, Calistoga, Yountville
Groceries:
- Lucky (2355 California Blvd., Napa; 1312 Trancas St., Napa)
- Nob Hill (611 Trancas St., Napa)
- Raley's (217 Soscol Ave, Napa)
- Trader Joe's (3654 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa)
- Whole Foods (3682 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa)
Department Stores:
- Target (205 Soscol Ave, Napa; 4000 Bel Aire Plaza, Napa)
- Walmart (681 Lincoln Ave, Napa)
Health Care:
- Queen of the Valley Medical Center (1000 Trancas St., Napa)
- Kaiser Permanente Napa Medical Offices (3285 Claremont Way, Napa)
- Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital (10 Woodland Road, St Helena)
- OLE Health (all locations except county campus)
Schools:
- Napa Valley College, Napa campus
- St. Helena Unified School District
- Calistoga Joint Unified School District
- Pope Valley Union Elementary School District
Closed
Schools:
- Napa Valley College, UpValley Campus
- Napa Valley Unified School District (Oct. 9 and 10)
- St. Helena Unified School District (Oct. 9)
- Howell Mountain Elementary School District (Oct. 9 and 10)
- Napa County Office of Education after-school and preschool programs on NVUSD campuses.