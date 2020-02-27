What to know about coronavirus in California as patient is treated in Sacramento

Here's a brief rundown of what we know about the current state of the coronavirus and its spread globally.

-- A map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, shows more than 82,500 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday morning. The vast majority, more than 78,000, have been reported in mainland China, followed by about 1,800 cases in South Korea and more than 500 in Italy.

-- More than 2,800 fatalities have been reported worldwide, with about 2,640 of those deaths reported in the Hubei province of China, according to Johns Hopkins.

-- According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. It has since spread to at least 37 locations worldwide. The outbreak of COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on Jan. 30.

-- Symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Those symptoms have been known to appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure. The symptoms can range from mild to severe, with fatalities reported mainly in older and more vulnerable populations.

-- The United States has had 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning, with no deaths reported.