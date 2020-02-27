What to know about coronavirus in California as patient is treated in Sacramento

Health officials learned Wednesday that a Solano County resident receiving care at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento tested positive for coronavirus, representing the first confirmed case of the virus in the U.S. that is of unknown origin.
State public health officials cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in reporting the case as the first person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus, known officially as COVID-19. The individual "had no known exposure to the virus through travel or close contact with a known infected individual," the California Department of Public Health said in a news release.
A copy of an internal memo sent to employees shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, obtained by The Sacramento Bee and other news publications and later released publicly by the university, indicated that the patient was being treated at UC Davis Medical Center, following confirmation from state health officials that a patient was receiving treatment within Sacramento County.
The memo to hospital staffers, signed by two top officials with the UC Davis Health system, said the patient was admitted to the hospital Feb. 19. Medical staff requested that the CDC test for COVID-19 in the patient, "since neither Sacramento County nor CDPH is doing testing for coronavirus at this time," the memo said.
The CDC ordered the coronavirus test Sunday, four days after admission to the hospital, and results revealed Wednesday that the patient had tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.
Here's a brief rundown of what we know about the current state of the coronavirus and its spread globally.
-- A map of confirmed COVID-19 cases, maintained by Johns Hopkins University, shows more than 82,500 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday morning. The vast majority, more than 78,000, have been reported in mainland China, followed by about 1,800 cases in South Korea and more than 500 in Italy.
-- More than 2,800 fatalities have been reported worldwide, with about 2,640 of those deaths reported in the Hubei province of China, according to Johns Hopkins.
-- According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. It has since spread to at least 37 locations worldwide. The outbreak of COVID-19 was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization on Jan. 30.
-- Symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Those symptoms have been known to appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure. The symptoms can range from mild to severe, with fatalities reported mainly in older and more vulnerable populations.
-- The United States has had 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as of Thursday morning, with no deaths reported.
How many cases have been confirmed in California?
The Department of Public Health says that the most recent case represents the ninth case of COVID-19 in California that has been confirmed by CDC lab testing as of Wednesday. About 200 people have been tested so far in the state.
In addition to the patient at UC Davis Medical Center, there are seven confirmed cases that are travel-related and one attributed to "person-to-person exposure," state public health officials said.
This latter case involved exposure between spouses in San Benito County, "one of whom traveled to China and one who did not," the Department of Public Health said in a Feb. 2 news release.
There have been no confirmed cases of person-to-person exposure reported in the general public in California outside of this close household instance in San Benito, the news release said, though the origin of the Solano County resident's exposure remains unknown.
Where has the coronavirus been detected in California?
In addition to the Solano County resident being treated in Sacramento, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by public health officials in Los Angeles, Humboldt, Sacramento, San Benito and Santa Clara counties.
UC San Diego Medical Center has also treated two patients who tested positive for the coronavirus after being evacuated from Wuhan, but have since fully recovered and have been discharged, officials said in statements. The San Diego hospital discharged the second patient Monday.
San Diego County, Santa Clara County, San Francisco and most recently Orange County have each made emergency declarations in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Gavin Newsom had not, as of Thursday morning, declared a statewide health emergency.
What's happening at Travis Air Force Base?
Travis Air Force Base has housed scores of evacuees who were flown from mainland China this month. A few hundred Americans, many of them government employees on work trips, returned to the U.S. and were ordered into mandatory 14-day quarantines.
Batches of these evacuees began the two-week quarantine orders on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7, and were kept isolated from the general public and from Air Force personnel at the on-base hotel, the Westwind Inn. Another round came mid-February, when American evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off of Japan were flown to Travis or to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, according to the CDC.
The federal government has said that those at the base who test positive for COVID-19 must leave, which has introduced the conflict of where those people should go.
How can you limit spread of the virus?
The virus is thought to spread from person-to-person, between people in close contact (about 6 feet) of one another, according to the CDC.
It is spread by "respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes," which can transmit via air into mouths or noses, or be inhaled into the lungs.
"People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest)," the CDC says in a situation summary, but spread may be possible in people before they show symptoms.
The CDC's main recommendations to limit exposure to coronavirus are to:
-- get a flu shot,
-- take everyday preventive actions such as washing hands to stop the spread of germs, and
-- avoid touching one's face.
CDC advises those who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they are infected with the virus to:
-- self-quarantine themselves in their home, except for medical care, and avoid public transportation;
-- wear a facemask;
-- cover coughs and sneezes;
-- avoid sharing personal household items; and
-- clean "high-touch" surfaces around the house every day.
