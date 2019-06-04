Black bear information:

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California's black bear population has increased over the past 25 years.

In 1982, the statewide bear population was estimated to be between 10,000 and 15,000. Presently, the statewide black bear population is conservatively estimated to be between 30,000 and 40,000.

Adult females weigh 100 - 200 pounds whereas adult males are larger, at 150 - 350 pounds, though individuals over 600 pounds have been taken by hunters in California.

Black bears have five toes, each with a well-developed claw, on both front and hind feet, and teeth adapted for feeding on both plant and animal matter.

Black bears are very good climbers, and they will quickly scale a tree to avoid a predator if they cannot outrun it.