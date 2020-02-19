The California primary election is less than a month away, with presidential, congressional and state legislative races on the March 3 ballot. The state is voting earlier than usual, in an effort to boost its influence in deciding the Democratic nomination.
Here's some of what voters need to know:
How do I know if I'm eligible to vote in California?
You must be 18 years or older on election day, a U.S. citizen and state resident. You cannot be in state or federal prison or on felony parole, or deemed by a judge to be mentally incompetent.
When is the deadline to register to vote?
If you are registering online or by mail, you had to have done so by Feb. 18.
If you missed the deadline to register or to update your voter registration information, a new California law will allow voters to register to vote after Feb. 18, including on election day, at a county elections office, neighborhood polling place or community vote center.
You can also register online after the deadline so long as you bring an email confirmation to vote in person. Your ballot will be counted once your county elections office verifies your registration.
What is the Voter's Choice Act and will it affect me?
In 2016, California lawmakers created the Voter's Choice Act to revamp its voting system, with the goal of providing voters more flexibility on when and how they cast ballots. Fifteen counties are participating this year: Los Angeles, along with Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sacramento, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Tuolumne.
The most important change under this law is that it ends the use of neighborhood polling places in those counties. A more limited number of community vote centers, which provide services including voter registration, will open 10 days before election day. Additional vote centers will open the weekend before election day. The law also requires secure drop boxes for ballots to be put in place by early February.
In 14 of the California counties participating in the Voter's Choice Act, including Napa, every registered voter should have received a ballot in the mail by now.
For more information about Napa County's election facilities, go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/396/Elections
Does California have an open or closed primary?
California has both kinds of primary elections, depending on the race that's being decided. A decade ago, voters created the "top two" primary for state and congressional elections — where all candidates appear on a single ballot and the two who receive the most votes, regardless of party, advance to the November election.
But those rules don't apply to the presidential race, which uses what some call a "modified" closed primary system.
In a closed primary election, only voters registered with a political party can participate in the contest, unless state and national party leaders decide otherwise. In California, an exception is made for only one group of voters, and in only some cases: voters who are registered as having "no party preference."
Three political parties — Democrats, Libertarians and American Independents — will allow unaffiliated voters to vote for their presidential candidates, by requesting a "crossover ballot."
The state's three other officially recognized parties — Republicans, Green, and Peace and Freedom — will not allow unaffiliated voters to participate in the presidential contest. In the case of the GOP, that decision has proved controversial.
I'm a 'no party preference' — independent — voter. What should I know before voting?
If you're a "no party preference" voter, you can vote for a Democratic, Libertarian or American Independent Party presidential candidate. To do so, you must request a crossover ballot from a county registrar's office, vote center or, if you don't live in a county participating in Voter's Choice, your neighborhood polling location.