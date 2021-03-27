What's changed at Yountville's Vets Home between 2018 tragedy and this week's false alarm?

CalVet initially moved forward with a request to hire hospital police officers but withdrew the request in December of 2018.

That’s likely because the Pathway Home program on the Vets Home grounds was dismantled after the shooting in 2018. Pathway served patients facing significant trauma and working through "mental challenges" spawned from their service, according to Senator Dodd.

“If you were going to continue to have a Pathway program … certainly there would need to be other protocols put in place,” he said. In its absence, the Veterans Home is similar to other large facilities like its other hospitals or Napa Valley College, Dodd added.

“I’ve spoken to numerous residents of the home, and I think what I have heard from them is that they really feel safe on the campus,” he said in an interview. “What we’re trying to do is make it more of a community place where we have the Lincoln Theater and Borman Field – so I just don’t think (additional security) is probably warranted.”