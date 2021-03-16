What's in a name? Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center to get new Providence signs

Come March 29, Queen of the Valley Medical Center visitors will notice something new about the Napa hospital. Anything that says “St. Joseph Health” will soon read “Providence.”
However, the hospital will still be called Queen of the Valley.
“We have no interest in changing the name that people in the community know and trust,” said Steven Buck, executive director, communications at Providence.
The Queen had been part of the St. Joseph Health system. But after Providence merged with St. Joseph Health in 2016, the new organization had planned to adopt the Providence name and “unify around a common brand,” said a news release from Providence.
Providence St. Joseph Health will transition to the name Providence while retaining the St. Joseph Health cross as its logo. The change began in 2020, starting with the organization’s Southern California operations.
Now it’s Napa’s turn.
A vendor will begin removing some of the old St. Joseph Health signage on March 29 and install new Providence signage starting April 1. This includes street-level and wayfinding signs that drivers and visitors are familiar with.
“Our goal is work as quickly as possible,” said Buck.
According to a 2019 news release, the new brand reflects the heritages and Catholic identity of both organizations “while making it easier for patients, families and consumers to identify the comprehensive network of care offered by the combined health system,” said the release.
As consumers demand simplified access to care, a unified, easily identifiable brand will help people quickly recognize which hospitals, clinics, programs and services are part of the organization’s diverse care network.
The individual ministries will continue to maintain their leadership structures and employment relationships within the Providence system.
“The new brand will help us raise awareness about the high-quality specialty and subspecialty care available through our clinical institutes,” said Mike Butler, then-Providence president of strategy and operations.
“In addition, it will help us recruit the biggest hearts and best minds into our organization. It will also allow us to be more effective advocates for value-based health care reform and programs that serve the most vulnerable in our communities.”
Buck said Providence is still evaluating options for main signage — such as potentially installing a large Providence logo on the hospital itself. The gold Queen cross and Mary figure on the Queen’s tower will remain.
Fortunately, COVID-19 didn’t really affect the timeline for the new signage, said Buck.
Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system. An estimated 120,000 caregiver employees serve in 51 hospitals, 1,085 clinics and a comprehensive range of health and social services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.
The Providence facilities nearest to Napa are Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Providence Petaluma Valley Hospital.
Photos: Queen of the Valley Medical Center: its faces and places
A New Year baby at Queen of the Valley
Vacaville Fire Department
Gianna Peralta, MPH, CIC
Napa High School Chamber Choir
Nurses at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Catie Robertson, RN
Pizzas for hospital workers
Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Face shields
Making face shields
Dr. Manjappa at Queen of the Valley Medical Center
Dr. Adhye and Janice Peters RN
Robotics Career Day
Queen labor and delivery nurses Madeline Hill and Judy Towe
Mako System at the Queen
Queen of the Valley Medical Center chapel.
Photos: Faces and Places, December 8
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Tree Lighting
Queen of the Valley Medical Center Chief Executive, Larry Coomes, welcomes guests to Generous Heart 2019.
Picket at the Queen
Aura M. Silva
Daddy Boot Camp
