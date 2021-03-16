What's in a name? Napa’s Queen of the Valley Medical Center to get new Providence signs

“Our goal is work as quickly as possible,” said Buck.

According to a 2019 news release, the new brand reflects the heritages and Catholic identity of both organizations “while making it easier for patients, families and consumers to identify the comprehensive network of care offered by the combined health system,” said the release.

As consumers demand simplified access to care, a unified, easily identifiable brand will help people quickly recognize which hospitals, clinics, programs and services are part of the organization’s diverse care network.

The individual ministries will continue to maintain their leadership structures and employment relationships within the Providence system.

“The new brand will help us raise awareness about the high-quality specialty and subspecialty care available through our clinical institutes,” said Mike Butler, then-Providence president of strategy and operations.

“In addition, it will help us recruit the biggest hearts and best minds into our organization. It will also allow us to be more effective advocates for value-based health care reform and programs that serve the most vulnerable in our communities.”