A chance invitation nearly half a century ago led Darlene (Dar) Valencia into a Napa church, a personal faith and her calling as a pastor. Today, that calling extends well beyond Sunday services – into offering the church’s building as a shelter in times of disaster, and coordinating a host of recovery groups that meet there.
As executive pastor of CrossWalk Community Church, the 64-year-old Valencia sees all such service as part of the same mission, whether those who receive help are fellow church members, people driven from their homes or those trying to break free of addiction.
“We’re a safe space; there’s no judgment here,” she said last month at the church she has attended for 47 years and served as a pastor since 2005. “Everyone is welcome; many of them we offer counseling to if they need counseling. I meet people in crisis, people who’ve had their kids taken away and need someone to pray with them. Other people are figuring out the spiritual aspect of recovery in their lives, how to live their lives better.”
Valencia’s path began in 1972, when a high school classmate invited her to the congregation then known as First Baptist. She became a member, was married there in 1975, joined the church staff in 2000 and was named executive pastor five years later following a 26-year career in the nursing home industry.
Ever since, Valencia has tended to duties that increasingly touch more people outside the direct orbit of church services and Bible study.
Under an agreement with the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, CrossWalk offers its building as an emergency shelter to those forced to flee their homes on short notice. The church has stepped into that role during disasters such as the 2005 Napa River flood, the 2014 earthquake and the 2017 wildfires that raged across broad swaths of Napa and Sonoma counties.
Most recently, CrossWalk served as a charging station where those blacked out by Pacific Gas & Electric Co.’s October power cuts could top off cellphones and computers, thus staying in touch with loved ones and emergency updates.
“I got the call at home, at 4:45 in the morning,” she recalled last month about moving into action during the firestorms two years ago. “By 5:15, I was here and the church was open, ready to accept evacuees. Twenty minutes later the people from the county showed up; we stayed open for a week.”
In the quieter times between civic emergencies, Valencia schedules and manages more than 30 recovery assistance groups that hold their meetings on the CrossWalk property in west Napa. Outside of regular meetings, the pastor often offers one-to-one counseling – sometimes drawing, she said, on her experiences of enduring abuse in her own youth.
“My story of my past I’ve been able to share with people in similar situations, to help them understand the journey they’re on,” said Valencia.
“When you’re broken, you think that no one else has experienced what you’ve experienced. When you tell them what you’ve experienced, I think that helps them see the light in their future.”
“When you’re in recovery, sometimes it’s a fragile time when you’re extremely stressed. When we have our doors open, they know they have a safe place to come home to.”
Valencia offers one final service for three to five people each year – to organize and host memorial services for people who passed through recovery programs, but died without the means to afford the work of a funeral home.
“It’s the last gift we can give the deceased, to celebrate their lives in a way that would honor them,” she said.
“As I’ve gone through different seasons of life, how God works in my life, I realize how this is the perfect career for me. That’s why I do what I do.”