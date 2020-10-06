When the Glass Fire hit Napa County, the animals were not forgotten

It’s always best to take your pets with you when you evacuate, but what if your cat is outside or hiding and can’t be found? What if you have chickens, goats, horses or llamas who are not easily gathered at a moments notice?

Napa Community Animal Response Team (NapaCART) volunteers are currently providing care for over 800 animals affected by the ongoing Glass Fire. One hundred of these are in shelters at Napa Valley Horsemen's Association and Ag 4 Y on Foster Road, and approximately 700 were left behind and are being sheltered in the field. Additionally, NapaCART teams assisted the evacuation of 153 cats at the WeCare Animal Society’s shelter in Saint Helena.

Napa CART’s hotline has received 100s of requests for welfare checks and evacuations from concerned community members who had to leave their pets behind. The Napa CART works under the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, in partnership with Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa County Animal Services.

Trained CART teams are assembled daily, and dispatched by American Canyon CERT to addresses throughout the evacuation and burn zones. They provide feed, water, and TLC to goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, horses, and hundreds of chickens. CART volunteers take pictures of the animals and text them to their owners, and the relief expressed is overwhelming.