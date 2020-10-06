When the Glass Fire hit Napa County, the animals were not forgotten

It’s always best to take your pets with you when you evacuate, but what if your cat is outside or hiding and can’t be found? What if you have chickens, goats, horses or llamas who are not easily gathered at a moments notice?
Napa Community Animal Response Team (NapaCART) volunteers are currently providing care for over 800 animals affected by the ongoing Glass Fire. One hundred of these are in shelters at Napa Valley Horsemen's Association and Ag 4 Y on Foster Road, and approximately 700 were left behind and are being sheltered in the field. Additionally, NapaCART teams assisted the evacuation of 153 cats at the WeCare Animal Society’s shelter in Saint Helena.
Napa CART’s hotline has received 100s of requests for welfare checks and evacuations from concerned community members who had to leave their pets behind. The Napa CART works under the Napa County Office of Emergency Services, in partnership with Napa County Sheriff’s Office and Napa County Animal Services.
Trained CART teams are assembled daily, and dispatched by American Canyon CERT to addresses throughout the evacuation and burn zones. They provide feed, water, and TLC to goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, horses, and hundreds of chickens. CART volunteers take pictures of the animals and text them to their owners, and the relief expressed is overwhelming.
“In the past several days, I have spoken with many Napa County residents who lost everything in the fire, and yet their main concern is the welfare of their animals.”, said Napa CART president Claudia Sonder. “ The healing power of the human animal bond is tremendous, and the Napa CART teams are fueled by that desire to re-unify and to get animals to safety”
Napa Valley Equine and the Northern California Association of Equine Practitioners Disaster Team are providing veterinary care at the shelters. Those animals who need a higher level of care are transported to the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital at the University of California at Davis. Silverado Veterinary Hospital has received and triaged burned cats from the field.
The LNU and the Glass Fires have challenged the Napa community in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. For many, animals are a much needed source of hope and resilience. Napa County has come together to ensure the best possible outcome for the animals affected by these fires. Thanks to those efforts, many will begin the healing process with their pets at their side.
Visit NapaCART on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/napacart/ or on the web at: http://www,napacart.org
People who are interested in helping NapaCART currently at NapaCART’s shelters may inquire at info@napacart.org
