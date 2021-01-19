When, where and who: your Napa County coronavirus vaccination questions, answered

It was, arguably, some of the only good news 2020 had to offer: the successful creation of not one but two effective coronavirus vaccines. In late December, Napa County received its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were promptly distributed to the county’s frontline health care workers, as well as residents and staff of the county’s skilled nursing facilities.
Vaccine distribution is ongoing in Napa County and has been made complicated by the wavering availability of the vaccine itself. Public health officials have previously said they expect to be able to vaccinate in mass capacity by the summertime.
Wondering when you might be eligible to receive a vaccine? We’ve got the answers – read on.
This page will be updated as the distribution progresses and more information is made available. Check back for updates.
What stage of the vaccination process is Napa County currently in?
As of mid-January, Napa County is in Phase 1a, tiers 1-3, and Phase 1b, tier 1, of vaccination distribution, according to the county website. County officials have emphasized that real-time distribution will depend heavily on the county’s vaccine supply as it is made available by state and federal officials.
Phase 1b, tier 2 is projected to begin in February of 2021. The county has noted projections are subject to change depending on vaccine availability.
Who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine in Napa County?
Napa County is working its way “rapidly” through Phase 1a, according to county spokesperson Janet Upton, and is performing Phase 1b, tier 1 vaccines as supply allows. The county hopes to begin vaccinating residents above the age of 65 in late January, Upton said.
Phase 1a, tier 1 makes eligible staff at acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals; staff and residents of skilled nursing or assisted living facilities (or similar care settings for older or medically vulnerable adults); paramedics, EMTs and other emergency medical service providers; and staff at dialysis centers.
Phase 1a, tier 2 makes eligible staff at intermediate care facilities (for persons who need non-continuous care); individuals providing professional home health care and in-home support services; community health workers; public health field staff; and staff at primary care clinics.
Phase 1a, tier 3 makes eligible health care workers at specialty clinics, including cardiologists, urologists, physical and occupational therapists, optometrists, behavior health and chiropractors; laboratory workers; staff at dental and other oral health clinics; and pharmacy staff not already made eligible.
Phase 1b, tier 1 makes eligible persons 65 and older, and essential workers in childcare, education, emergency services and food and agriculture.
How can eligible persons sign up to receive the vaccine in Napa County?
If you are a Napa County resident and believe you are immediately eligible to receive the vaccine, fill out the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/501be721c77f4d44b00d9c3811637811.
“The whole idea of the interest form is to make sure no one (eligible) gets left behind,” Upton said.
Where/how can eligible persons expect to receive the vaccine in Napa County?
It depends, Upton said: some healthcare workers and first responders may receive their vaccinations through their employers. Residents of congregate living facilities – farmworker housing, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, homeless shelters – can expect to receive them on-site. Another potentially viable option for an eligible individual is through a primary care provider, though accessibility depends on the healthcare network your provider belongs to, Upton said. Ultimately, the county has plans to open up a mass vaccination clinic, though this effort has not yet begun.
When can I expect to be vaccinated?
Phase 1b, tier 2, is currently projected to begin in February of 2021. It will make eligible workers in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential housing and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing; as well as individuals living in congregate settings with outbreak risk; the incarcerated; and persons experiencing homelessness.
Phase 1c is projected to begin between March and April of 2021. It will make eligible individuals between the ages of 50 and 64; individuals ages 16-49 who have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19; as well as essential workers in water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services, and government operations or community-based essential functions.
Phase 2 and Phase 3, for which there is currently no estimated timeline, will broaden eligibility to the general populace. County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio has said in previous interviews that residents under the age of 50 who are not essential workers and have no pre-existing health conditions should expect to be vaccinated come summertime.
For the county’s comprehensive timeline of vaccination distribution, please go to countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines.
