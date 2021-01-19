When, where and who: your Napa County coronavirus vaccination questions, answered

How can eligible persons sign up to receive the vaccine in Napa County?

If you are a Napa County resident and believe you are immediately eligible to receive the vaccine, fill out the county’s COVID-19 Vaccine Interest Form https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/501be721c77f4d44b00d9c3811637811.

“The whole idea of the interest form is to make sure no one (eligible) gets left behind,” Upton said.

Where/how can eligible persons expect to receive the vaccine in Napa County?

It depends, Upton said: some healthcare workers and first responders may receive their vaccinations through their employers. Residents of congregate living facilities – farmworker housing, assisted living and skilled nursing facilities, homeless shelters – can expect to receive them on-site. Another potentially viable option for an eligible individual is through a primary care provider, though accessibility depends on the healthcare network your provider belongs to, Upton said. Ultimately, the county has plans to open up a mass vaccination clinic, though this effort has not yet begun.

When can I expect to be vaccinated?