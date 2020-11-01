When will all the pieces of the Napa Vine Trail come together? Here are new scenarios

Napa Valley Vine Trail is an estimated $70 million, 47-mile long puzzle that could see substantial, new pieces added over the next few years.

To date, 14.5 miles exist at a cost of $19.5 million. Sections slated for construction in upper Napa Valley, city of Napa and Vallejo could be finished by 2023, according to the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition.

Bikers awaiting the day they can ride an uninterrupted, completed trail from the Vallejo ferry terminal to Calistoga will have to be patient. Nailing down every last one of those 47 miles to create a path safe enough for children is a daunting task.

But a Vine Trail Coalition project status report shows much of the trail could be completed by the latter half of the decade — if all of the hoped-for funding comes through. A near-continuous trail from south of the city of Napa to Calistoga looks to be possible.

“A crown jewel” is how Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Philip Sales describes the project. He and coalition founder Chuck McMinn recently gave an update to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority Board of Directors.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail is coming in dribs and drabs, as state grants come up and developers build. Here’s a look at the various sections: