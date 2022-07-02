Where to go in the Napa Valley for July Fourth fun (fireworks, too)

Much of Independence Day’s traditional pageantry and gaiety will return to the Napa Valley this weekend – including fireworks displays to close out America’s birthday in both Napa and American Canyon.

From American Canyon to Calistoga, this year’s Fourth of July weekend will mark the return of parades, pyrotechnics and downtown gatherings following the curbs on public festivities forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. All five of Napa County’s cities have announced public celebrations for Monday with a variety of parade vehicles, live music and entertainment on the schedule.

Unlike in 2020 and 2021, the city of Napa also will treat spectators to of July Fourth fireworks after dark, as the climax of a downtown celebration at the Oxbow Commons. American Canyon, which hosted Napa County’s only Fourth of July fireworks a year ago, will again present its own display at Community Park II on the city’s west side.

No fireworks are planned in the Upvalley cities of St. Helena and Calistoga, closer to the areas that were struck by major wildfires in 2017 and 2020. However, both towns are welcoming visitors for celebrations during the holiday weekend – including St. Helena’s annual Bike Parade and the July Fourth parade in Calistoga – after opting for socially distanced events the last two summers due to the pandemic.

The private sale and use of firecrackers, including small-bore “safe and sane” products legally sold by nonprofit groups in parts of California, is prohibited throughout Napa County. St. Helena, the last local city to permit firecracker sales, banned the products in 2018, shortly after city’s American Legion Post 199 pulled out of the market in the wake of the North Bay firestorms the previous October.

Napa

After three years away, the city of Napa’s July Fourth celebration is returning to the streets – and the park.

Sunrise Rotary will mount its annual 4th of July Parade downtown for the first time since 2019. The procession, which will be themed to honor the 175th anniversary of Napa’s founding as a city, starts at 10 a.m. at Second and School streets before moving east on Second to Brown Street, then turning right onto Third. The parade loop will then continue west on Third to its conclusion at the Church Street crossing.

Staging for the parade will begin at 8 a.m., as will judging of the Napa parade floats, with a winner to be announced before the procession.

For more information on the Napa parade, visit napa4thofjulyparade.com

July Fourth festivities will continue Monday evening at the downtown Oxbow Commons park, where free concerts will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Roem Baur will lead off the performances on the park’s Oxbow RiverStage, followed by La Gente SF at 5:45, Lovers & Strangers at 6:45, and Royal Jelly Jive at 7:45. (All show times are subject to change.)

Festival food and drink will be available during the evening celebration.

A fireworks show will cap the Napa holiday celebration starting at 9:30 p.m. Spectators can take in the pyrotechnics from the Commons, Veterans Memorial Park, Riverfront Green Park, and the Harry T. Price Riverwalk along the Napa River’s west bank.

Due to expected crowd sizes and noise levels, the city will not allow any animals into the event except for service animals.

American Canyon

American Canyon will treat south county residents to a Fourth of July parade, festival and fireworks after dark.

Festivities begin at 3 p.m. with a parade that will run from the intersection of American Canyon Road and Elliott Drive, and continue north to Benton Way.

The parade’s end point will be Community Park II at 20 Benton Way, which will host the city 4th of July Festival. Live music, a silent disco and other free activities will be featured, and food trucks will be on hand. The silent disco will remain open through 10:30 p.m.

Festivalgoers will be able to take in the holiday fireworks starting just after dusk. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and their own refreshments for the show, but glass bottles are not allowed inside the park.

Yountville

The town of Yountville will host its 4th of July Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. All events will take place at Veterans Memorial Park, at 6465 Washington St.

The celebration will include a concert by Big Blu Soul Revue, along with other special presentations. Food trucks will be on hand to serve guests.

For more information, visit townofyountville.com/events

St. Helena

Fireworks are out, but other kinds of fun are in at St. Helena's annual Fourth of July celebration.

In lieu of a traditional fireworks show — which St. Helena last hosted in 2019 — the city is offering a bicycle parade, a concert at Lyman Park, a movie at Crane Park, and wine barrels decorated with patriotic color schemes.

The Cameo Cinema and St. Helena Parks and Recreation are hosting a free showing of “A League of Their Own” at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at Crane Park. Family-friendly activities will start at 6 p.m., and there will be free popcorn throughout the movie.

The city’s annual bike parade starts at 3 p.m. Monday, July Fourth, at the corner of Starr Avenue and Harvest Lane, with registration at 2:30 p.m. The route will run north on Starr before cyclists turn left onto Hunt Avenue, continuing west. Participants will then turn right on Railroad Avenue before the bike parade ends at Lyman Park, where the Napa County Bicycle Coalition will provide a bicycle valet.

Those taking part in the bike parade are encouraged to decorate their bikes, scooters and themselves. The St. Helena Parks and Recreation Commission will present awards for the best-decorated bikes.

The bike parade's arrival at Lyman Park will take place just in time for a performance of patriotic tunes by the Saint Helena Community Band at 5 p.m. Food and children's entertainment will be available at the park starting at 3 p.m. A&W is donating free root beer floats.

For more information on the bike parade, call 707-968-9222 or send email to recreation@cityofsthelena.org.

Wine barrels adorned in patriotic colors went on display Saturday in St. Helena, and will be showcased outside local homes or at Lyman Park through July 11.

Calistoga

Calistoga will host a downtown Star Spangled Social on Sunday from late morning into the night, then mark America’s birthday with a Fourth of July Parade returning from a pandemic-induced hiatus.

Festivities at Sunday’s Star Spangled Social, organized by Celebrate! Napa Valley, open at 11 a.m. with a cornhole tournament sponsored by the Calistoga Parks and Recreation department. From 2 to 8 p.m., the parking lot of the Community Center is the site of the Maker’s Fair and Family Carnival, where guests shop at the booths of artisanal makers and creators, play carnival games, ride a mechanical bull and partake of food, drink and activities.

Drink and carnival tickets can be purchased online at celebratenapavalley.org/p/tickets1

Live music at the social is scheduled from 4 to 10 p.m., with nighttime dancing. The Saint Helena Community Band will lead off the bill with its annual 3rd of July performance at Pioneer Park; other performers will include the dancers of Elevé Studio and The Back Deck Trio, the LC Diamonds and Down Dirty Shake.

Visitors are invited to buy refreshments from festival vendors or bring their own picnic baskets.

Monday morning, downtown Cedar Street, Lincoln Avenue and Fair Way form the route for Calistoga’s Fourth of July parade, a procession that will begin at 11 a.m. and feature parade floats, dancing horses and antique cars. The route begins at Cedar and Spring streets, then turns left onto Lincoln and then left again to Fair Way before concluding at the North Oak Street crossing.

Parade winners will be announced after the event.

St. Helena Star editor Jesse Duarte contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

