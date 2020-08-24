Where's Napa's bad air coming from?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of the foulest air since the fires began last week descended into central Napa at mid-day Monday morning -- smoke so thick a person could taste it or seemingly lick it.

Some wondered if Napa County's fires had suddenly sprung to new life and advanced on the city.

The smoke was so bad that it suggested sitting in front of a fireplace with a blocked flue.

This smoke is indeed from lightning-sparked wildfires, but none near Napa County, said Steve Anderson, a forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Napans are breathing smoke from wildfires in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Alameda counties, Anderson said.

The winds that are delivering this smoke to the North Bay are expected to keep blowing in Napa's direction for most of the coming week, Anderson said.

A Spare the Air Alert has been called by the district through Wednesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Napa was located in a broad red zone at mid-day Monday where the air is considered "unhealthy" for everyone.