Where's Napa's bad air coming from?

Some of the foulest air since the fires began last week descended into central Napa at mid-day Monday morning -- smoke so thick a person could taste it or seemingly lick it.
Some wondered if Napa County's fires had suddenly sprung to new life and advanced on the city.
The smoke was so bad that it suggested sitting in front of a fireplace with a blocked flue.
This smoke is indeed from lightning-sparked wildfires, but none near Napa County, said Steve Anderson, a forecasters with the National Weather Service.
Napans are breathing smoke from wildfires in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara and Alameda counties, Anderson said.
The winds that are delivering this smoke to the North Bay are expected to keep blowing in Napa's direction for most of the coming week, Anderson said.
A Spare the Air Alert has been called by the district through Wednesday.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Napa was located in a broad red zone at mid-day Monday where the air is considered "unhealthy" for everyone.
Napa had a reading of 153, while the air in Vallejo was rated 184. Concord's score was 175.
These readings were considerably higher than the air in Oakland and San Francisco.
Air rated 101 to 150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive populations, 151 to 200 unhealthy for all, 201-300 very unhealthy and 301 to 500 hazardous.
Watch Now: Smoke and fire under darkness at Lake Berryessa
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.