While sheltering in place, a Napa family builds Matterhorn-inspired roller coaster

It shows. The Alpine Escape is about 20 feet tall and the track is about 400 feet long. The ride itself takes about 50 seconds, including the “lift hill.”

The steel roller coaster features a “snow” covered exterior and “rock” walls. The ride has two main sections, a waterfall, fountains, an original soundtrack, lights, and even a “flame” effect. A lift brings the solo car up an incline where the rider twists and turns inside and above the haunted mountain. There's also an encounter with an animatronic Snow Monster/Yeti named Jarold.

“We were trying to be as authentic as possible,” said Sean.

“It just kept growing,” said Jacques.

Usually, the four LaRochelle kids are studying at their respective universities – all outside of California. But when COVID-19 hit, “we were just kind of stuck” at home with not a lot to do, said Sean. On top of that, Sean and his wife Emily recently had a baby – now 6 months old.

After watching a video of a family that created their own pirate-themed roller coaster, Sean was equally inspired.

Knowing that Disneyland is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, “we wanted to do our own version” of a Disney ride, he said, and the family roller coaster project was born.