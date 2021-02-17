White Californians receiving vaccine at twice the rate of Black, Latino residents

About 14% of white people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's compared to 6% of Latino residents, 7% of Black residents and 13% of Asian residents in California.

"I think it's not surprising, but it's concerning, that you have twice as many people identifying as white rather than Latino getting the vaccine," said Anthony Wright, director of Health Access and a member of the state's vaccine advisory committee.

The large percentage of individuals classified as "other" is puzzling for some health officials, since "multi-race" is also a tracked category. Savage-Sangwan said some people may be hesitant to report their race, or are not being asked by health providers. It could explain in part why so few vaccines appear to have gone to Californians of color thus far.

"Even with the data gaps, I think it's clear that California is following the national trend of under vaccinating our Black and Latino communities," Savage-Sangwan said. "We really need to focus our efforts as we continue to ramp up, building up trust and overcoming barriers to access in getting those vaccines."