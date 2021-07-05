White Rock winery uses Napa County streamlining rules

The Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2020 set up streamlining laws for winery growth requests it deemed as being relatively modest. As a result, the usually busy Planning Commission is a little less so, with the July 7 meeting being canceled.

"It's not due to a lack of permits necessarily ... Folks have elected to modify their applications down a bit to qualify for that streamlined approach, which directs things to the Zoning Administrator," Bordona said. "Previously, those are things that would have gone to the Planning Commission."

White Rock came to streamlining in a different way than most wineries. It was created in 1987 under a now-defunct Napa County small winery exemption.

Napa County during the 1980s allowed wineries to be built without discretionary approval if they met certain criteria, such as producing 20,000 gallons or less annually and having no wine tasting visitors. It stopped doing so almost three decades ago.

There are 34 wineries with this exemption, of which 28 are operating, a county report said. They were created without use permits and must obtain one to legally have tasting room visitors or marketing events.