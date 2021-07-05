 Skip to main content
White Rock winery uses Napa County streamlining rules
Land Use

White Rock Vineyards in Soda Canyon brought its wine-tasting visitation into conformance with Napa County rules without having to go before the Planning Commission.

The winery used the county's new streamlining laws. Zoning Administrator Brian Bordona at a June 30 hearing approved letting the winery continue hosting up to 133 tasting room visitors a week.

“This seems like a pretty straightforward application,” Bordona said. “I do want to say ‘thank you' for your willingness to come into compliance.”

Christopher Vandendriessche of White Rock recounted how his parents bought the Soda Canyon property in 1977 and replanted vineyards to farm organically. This is a very modest Napa Valley winery, he said.

“We are just really happy to imagine that we’re going to be able to keep on doing this for another 50 years,” Vandendreissche said.

White Rock did more than legalize the visitation it already has. It also secured permission for new endeavors, among them several marketing events, having guided tours in the winery cave, and replacing a trailer with a 575-square-foot tasting room.

Kirsty Shelton on behalf of the winery told Bordona the approvals would allow the winery to “keep on keeping on.”

The Zoning Administrator hearing took place in a county conference room instead of the formal setting of a public meeting chamber. Still, the hearing was open to the public and shown on Zoom.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2020 set up streamlining laws for winery growth requests it deemed as being relatively modest. As a result, the usually busy Planning Commission is a little less so, with the July 7 meeting being canceled.

"It's not due to a lack of permits necessarily ... Folks have elected to modify their applications down a bit to qualify for that streamlined approach, which directs things to the Zoning Administrator," Bordona said. "Previously, those are things that would have gone to the Planning Commission." 

White Rock came to streamlining in a different way than most wineries. It was created in 1987 under a now-defunct Napa County small winery exemption.

Napa County during the 1980s allowed wineries to be built without discretionary approval if they met certain criteria, such as producing 20,000 gallons or less annually and having no wine tasting visitors. It stopped doing so almost three decades ago.

There are 34 wineries with this exemption, of which 28 are operating, a county report said. They were created without use permits and must obtain one to legally have tasting room visitors or marketing events.

“This can be a lengthy and expensive process, that may require bringing older facilities up to current development standards, all of which can be a significant financial impact to small wineries,” the report said.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors in 2020 decided these wineries needed help, given that today’s wine market emphasizes winery visitation. It included them under a new streamlining law designed to cut some of the red tape.

As a result, White Rock winery went before the Zoning Administrator rather than the Planning Commission.

The Board of Supervisors in 2020 also set criteria that allows wineries with use permits to go through streamlining for certain expansions. But that is only for requests the county deems as small enough, such as a 10% or less increase in wine production.

All environmental laws still apply, county Planning, Building and Environmental Services Director David Morrison said in January 2020.

“All this does is (determine) what projects can go to which decision-maker,” he said.

White Rock is located at 1112 Loma Vista Drive, northeast of the city of Napa. 

The popular, 2.2-mile Linda Vista loop walk in north Napa — Vine Hill Drive, Dry Creek Road and Linda Vista Avenue — has city and country.

