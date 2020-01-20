That world-famous California icon, the Golden Gate Bridge, may be a 40-mile drive from Napa County, but a Napan is leading its 19-person governing board.
Barbara Pahre has begun a two-year term as president of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District Board of Directors. She has been the county’s representative on the board since 2000.
“We like to call this ‘the people’s bridge,’” said Pahre, a retired associate superintendent for the Napa Valley Unified School District.
Count Napans among the key people who helped make the bridge a reality 83 years ago. The project was funded by $35 million in bonds with $39 million in interest. Tolls covered the cost, but property owners in the bridge district – including Napa County – provided collateral.
“We put our property up against the bonds, if they happened to fail,” Pahre said.
Pahre and Golden Gate Bridge District General Manager Denis Mulligan spoke at Tuesday’s Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting. They spoke to the Napa Valley Register before the meeting.
Napa County is one of six counties in the Golden Gate Bridge District. The others are San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma and – even more far-flung than Napa – Mendocino and Del Norte.
These are the counties that made the Golden Gate Bridge possible. Among them, Napa County has a place of honor as home to the man newspapers called the “Father of the Gate Span.”
Assemblyman and Napa resident Frank Coombs in 1923 introduced the state Legislature bill to create the bridge district. Coombs was the son of Nathan Coombs, the pioneer who founded the city of Napa.
A photograph taken when Coombs was Speaker of the House for the state Assembly shows a man with an oval-shaped head, receding hairline, alert eyes and a confident near-smile. Coombs died in 1934, when the bridge was under construction but before its 1937 opening.
Boosters in Napa County during the 1920s didn’t see the proposed bridge as a distant endeavor with minimal local connection. Mulligan said people wanted to be part of the bridge-building effort.
“They viewed the bridge as opening up the Redwood Empire to economic development, to take stuff to market,” he said.
In 1923, famed Golden Gate Bridge chief engineer Joseph Strauss came to Napa to drum up local support for the project. He met with local movers-and-shakers and called the proposed bridge “a portal of progress.”
The Napa County Board of Supervisors in April 1925 endorsed being part of the Golden Gate Bridge District. Locals saw the planned Golden Gate Bridge not only as a tourist attraction, but a tourist mover.
“We are getting the bridge because we want to make it easy for people to come into our scenic Empire, to spend their time and money with us,” the Nov. 12, 1930 Napa Daily Register said.
In November 1930, district voters agreed to pledge their properties as collateral for the $35 million bond. Initial returns reported from Napa County showed 3,514 “yes” and 1,929 “no.”
The Napa Daily Register looked at traffic projections and declared the proposed bridge a sure economic winner, an eighth wonder of the world in the making.
“The fears instilled into the hearts of some property owners that the bridge may become a charge upon the district and that, through some remote calamity, or failure to pay, their property would be confiscated, is wholly groundless,” the paper said.
Those distant events led to Napa County’s role today on the Golden Gate Bridge District, which oversees not only the famed bridge, but also bus and ferry service. One of the ferries bears Napa’s name.
And, of course, there is Pahre serving as Golden Gate Bridge District board president. She is appointed as Napa County’s representative by the Napa County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re so proud,” Supervisor Diane Dillon told Pahre at Tuesday’s meeting.