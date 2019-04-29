The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is looking for commuters who have chosen an alternative mode of transportation for at least 30 days during its Commute Challenge.
The 2019 challenge is open to any one who lives, works or attends college in Napa County. The challenge runs from April 1st to June 30.
Alternative modes include, carpool, vanpool, bicycle, walking or using public transit for their commute. If the commuter logs 30 days or more using alternative commute options, they will win rewards.
For additional information on the challenge and how to sign up, visit: https://vcommute.org/commute-challenge