Why am I getting the Napa Valley Register in the mail?

If you are a subscriber already, we thank you for your continued support. We appreciate our faithful readers. You will notice that, even though you received a paper in the mail, you still received your regular Friday edition as normal.

That’s because it is more difficult and expensive for the Post Office to exclude the addresses of existing subscribers from their routes.

The most cost-effective way to pull off the effort was to mail copies to everyone. You will not be charged for the mailbox edition.

If you’re a subscriber getting both papers, you will notice that the two versions look similar but are somewhat different. That’s because the Post Office required us to deliver the mail-only papers a day early, meaning we couldn’t bring you the news of the day, as we do normally. Plus, certain syndicated and time-sensitive features were not available in advance.

Instead, we used the mailbox edition as an opportunity to show off some of our best work of recent weeks that non-subscribers might have missed.

The carrier-delivered edition that was in your driveway or on your porch, meanwhile, was prepared on our regular deadline and has all the normal daily news and features you expect.