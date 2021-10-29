Why am I getting the Napa Valley Register in the mail?

Whether you are a regular subscriber to the Napa Valley Register or not, you may notice something unusual in your mailbox today: a copy of this newspaper.

So what’s going on?

We’re undertaking what’s known in the industry by the unpoetic name of a “Mass Distribution Day.”

What it means is that we’re printing and distributing many extra copies of the paper today, and the most cost-effective way to reach everyone is through the U.S. mail.

The purpose of this is twofold.

First, we’re trying to show non-subscribers the kind of strong local coverage we provide every day. If any of those non-subscribers care to become subscribers, we all win.

Second, we’re trying to help our advertisers reach a broader audience. That’s good for our local businesses and for consumers, who might find out about great new local goods and services in our pages.

So if you are not a subscriber, please enjoy this complimentary copy of our newspaper. If you would like to join our effort to maintain a robust source of local news, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join or call (877) 433-5056. Your subscription dollars count in keeping this vital service alive.

If you are a subscriber already, we thank you for your continued support. We appreciate our faithful readers. You will notice that, even though you received a paper in the mail, you still received your regular Friday edition as normal.

That’s because it is more difficult and expensive for the Post Office to exclude the addresses of existing subscribers from their routes.

The most cost-effective way to pull off the effort was to mail copies to everyone. You will not be charged for the mailbox edition.

If you’re a subscriber getting both papers, you will notice that the two versions look similar but are somewhat different. That’s because the Post Office required us to deliver the mail-only papers a day early, meaning we couldn’t bring you the news of the day, as we do normally. Plus, certain syndicated and time-sensitive features were not available in advance.

Instead, we used the mailbox edition as an opportunity to show off some of our best work of recent weeks that non-subscribers might have missed.

The carrier-delivered edition that was in your driveway or on your porch, meanwhile, was prepared on our regular deadline and has all the normal daily news and features you expect.

If you have questions or comments about our Mass Distribution Day, or anything you see in our paper, please let us know.

You can reach Sean Scully at 256-2246 or sscully@napanews.com.

